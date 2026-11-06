Gadchiroli Police Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Explosives In Forest

Gadchiroli Police Recover Maoist Explosive Cache

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Gadchiroli Police have recovered a large cache of explosives and Maoist-related materials allegedly concealed by Maoists in a forest area of the district during an anti-Maoist search operation conducted on November 4. The recovery was made in the Tavve forest area, falling under the jurisdiction of Garapatti police station, following intelligence inputs about explosives and other materials hidden in the forest. The police said the recovered explosives were allegedly intended to be used by Maoists to carry out attacks on security forces.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, four teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG), along with two teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), launched a search operation in the area. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police M Ramesh. During the search, the teams recovered 11 pressure cookers, three bundles of cortex wire, approximately 3 kg of gunpowder and four detonators. The other seized materials included a 12-volt battery, 250 grams of firecracker powder, four steel containers, eight bundles of wire, a solar panel and other items suspected to be associated with Maoist activities.

According to the police, the recovery is part of continued efforts to strengthen security in Gadchiroli and prevent Maoist activities in the district. The police said they have been undertaking operations to ensure a safe and secure environment in the region, particularly in the wake of the decline in Maoist activities in the district.

Youth Empowerment Against Naxalism

Earlier on October 4, Defeating Maoist ideology with patriotic spirit, the youths of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, once hit by the Naxal menace, are sweating on the grounds to live up to the dream of wearing a uniform under the 'Mission Rakshak' campaign. Following the elimination of Naxalism, Kanker Police launched 'Mission Rakshak', a campaign to prepare local youth for recruitment in security forces. Under this initiative, Kanker Police is providing free training for physical tests and written examinations. A large number of local youths are participating in this free training programme, currently running across five key locations, including Aamabeda, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Koyelibeda, and Pakhanjur, in the district. Notably, a significant number of young women are also taking part in the training programme. (ANI)

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