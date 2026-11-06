No Uniform, No Safety Gear: Off-Duty Fire Captain Rushes Into Burning Salon In California After EV Crash (WATCH)

An electric car crashed into a Mission Viejo nail shop, igniting a fierce fire that swiftly consumed the business, turning a peaceful day at a nearby California strip mall into mayhem. When he saw the abrupt accident, an off-duty fire captain went toward the danger rather than away, braving the thick smoke and spreading flames to save those trapped inside.

Orange County Fire Authority shared about the officer's bravery in a series of tweets. The department wrote,“Off-duty OCFA fire captain helps save strip mall after vehicle crashes into nail salon, adding,“This morning, an electric vehicle crashed into a nail salon and immediately caught fire. Off-duty OCFA Fire Captain Chris Chang sprang into action, running into the burning salon to make sure everyone was out.”

Chang worked with the firefighters on the spot to assist limit the fire after making sure everyone was safe. "To secure a water supply, deploy multiple hoselines, and put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the building, the two Engine 12 crew members collaborated with Captain Chang."

A video from the location of the event was also released by the department. It shows thick black smoke and flames rising from the car that collided with the salon. Firefighters mist the fire with water as the video goes on.

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Off-duty OCFA fire captain helps save strip mall after vehicle crashes into nail salon

This morning, an electric vehicle crashed into a nail salon and immediately caught fire. Off-duty OCFA Fire Captain Chris Chang sprang into action, running into the burning salon to make & gt; & gt; & gt; OCFA (@OCFireAuthority) November 4, 2026

Recalling the incident, Chang told ABC Eyewitness News, "Fortunately, there were bystanders with fire extinguishers, kind of knocked some of the initial flames down, and then helping assist, pull the lady out from the vehicle.” "And then from there, kind of sprung into action, I guess. Being off-duty, it's like, 'Well, alright, here we go.'"