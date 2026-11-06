Madagscar: Peace Corps Madagascar Swears In 17 New Volunteers

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Steve Bremner swore in 17 new Peace Corps Volunteers today. They will serve for two years in communities across Madagascar. Peace Corps Madagascar also welcomed one transfer Volunteer who completed a Peace Corps assignment in Morocco and will now serve in Madagascar.

The Volunteers arrived in Madagascar in August and completed 10 weeks of intensive pre-service training in health, education, and agriculture, as well as Malagasy language and culture. The training equipped them with the technical, language, and intercultural skills needed to live and work alongside their host communities.

Addressing the Volunteers, Acting DCM Bremner said,“When you take your oath today, you join a distinguished legacy of Americans who, for more than six decades, have chosen to promote peace and friendship through service. The Peace Corps stands as one of the most enduring symbols of America's commitment to partnership, understanding, and peace.”

“Peace Corps Madagascar's work is built on shared development goals established through close collaboration with the Malagasy ministries of Health, Education, and Agriculture, and through strong partnerships with host communities across the country. Our Volunteers learn the local language, integrate into community life, and work side by side with their Malagasy counterparts to achieve shared goals,” said Lisa Heintz, Peace Corps Madagascar Country Director. “Together, they support healthier maternal and child health practices, strengthen English language learning outcomes in schools, and promote resilient agricultural practices that help farming communities thrive.”

Peace Corps Volunteers began serving in Madagascar in 1993 at the invitation of the Malagasy government. Since then, more than 1,700 American Volunteers have served in Madagascar, working in areas including education, health, and agriculture. Working alongside community members, they support locally prioritized projects, strengthen relationships, share knowledge, and make a lasting, measurable impact.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar.