Zambialobito Railway Moves Towards Financial Close As President Hichilema Meets Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Leadership

His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, has received a delegation from Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) ( ), led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Samaila Zubairu, to review progress on the Zambia–Lobito Railway Project. AFC, the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, is the lead sponsor and developer of the project.

The approximately 830-kilometre railway will connect Chingola in Zambia's Copperbelt to Luacano in Angola, where it will link with the existing Benguela Railway and provide direct access to the Atlantic Ocean through the Port of Lobito.

A strategic component of the broader Lobito Corridor initiative, the project has reached several important development milestones. AFC last month announced preferred bidders for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the Angolan and Zambian sections, following an international competitive tender. The project has also signed memoranda of understanding and letters of intent with prospective railway users covering approximately 2 million tonnes of freight a year.

In addition to providing a direct Atlantic export route for Zambia's copper and critical minerals, the project is being developed as an integrated economic corridor supporting agricultural exports, petroleum logistics, manufacturing and regional trade. Transit from the Copperbelt to the Port of Lobito is expected to take approximately seven days.

The project's commercial strategy targets approximately 5 million tonnes of annual freight at steady state, comprising petroleum products, agricultural commodities, copper, cobalt, zinc and other industrial cargo. AFC is targeting financial close in 2027.

Discussions focused on continued collaboration between AFC and the Government of Zambia on the project's next steps, including the railway's right of way and land for associated agricultural, petroleum and freight-handling facilities. The meeting also considered rail sector policy measures to support the corridor's long-term competitiveness, including integration with the Zambia Railways network and the Chingola–Ndola line.

President Hichilema reaffirmed the railway's importance to Zambia's economic development and regional integration. He said:“The Zambia–Lobito Railway is central to our vision of transforming Zambia into a competitive regional hub for trade, manufacturing, agriculture and mineral value addition. By connecting our productive sectors to international markets more efficiently, we can reduce logistics costs, attract investment and create jobs. We welcome AFC's progress and will continue working closely together to advance this strategic project.”

Samaila Zubairu, President and Chief Executive Officer of AFC, said:“ Every tonne that leaves Zambia unprocessed takes jobs away with it. This railway changes that. Starting in Chingola, it gives Zambia a seven-day route to the Atlantic and every reason to process, manufacture and add value at home. With preferred EPC bidders selected and strong interest from freight users, we are now working with the Governments of Zambia and Angola, the African Development Bank, the Government of Italy and our other partners to reach financial close. We are building a railway. Zambia will build an economy on it.”

AFC continues to work with the Governments of Angola and Zambia, the European Union, the United States Government, the Government of Italy and the African Development Bank, alongside Italian development finance institution CDP and Italian export credit agency SACE, to bring the Zambia–Lobito Railway into construction.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

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About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Nineteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 49 member countries and has invested over US$20 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.