Suryakumar Yadav And Family Meets PM Modi On The Ocasssion Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Former India T20I captain cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife and kids, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to extend their festive greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

Prime Minister Modi shared pictures of the warm interaction on social media platform X.

In his post on X wrote, "Deepwali ke mahual mei Ram and Saryu ka aagman hua hai. Isse Diwali ka vatavaran aur bhi paawan aur divya ho gaya hai (On the occasion of Diwali, the arrival of Ram and Saryu has made the environment of the festival even more sacred and divine).

Suryakumar, known for his explosive performances on the cricket field, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality and conveyed his heartfelt festive wishes to him.

The festive meeting delighted fans across social media, with cricket enthusiasts and supporters showering praise on the special occasion bringing together the country's top leadership and one of its premier sports icons.

Earlier this year, Suryakumar while exclusively speaking to IANS credited PM Modi's strong push for sports with the significant transformation in the country's sporting ecosystem, saying the change is now“massive and visible on the ground”.

He had said India has seen a major shift in sporting infrastructure, opportunities, and, most importantly, the mindset towards pursuing sport as a career.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has spoken very loudly and clearly about making India a sporting powerhouse, and if you see the change, it is clearly massive and visible on the ground,” Suryakumar told IANS.

Recalling his early days in cricket, he said that opportunities and infrastructure were limited when he began his journey, making it difficult for young athletes to pursue sport seriously.

“When I started playing cricket, there was very little infrastructure, so the opportunities were very limited,” the 35-year-old said.

Last month Suryakumar kicked off his role as MLB India Brand Ambassador, swapping cricket bat with the baseball bat when Major League Baseball hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai-3-on-3 baseball event in Mumbai.