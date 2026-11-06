JINHUA COOFIX TOOLS CO., LTD.

A 2026 guide to ten cordless drill manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 6, 2026 - COOFIX (Jinhua Coofix Tools Co., Ltd.), a power tool manufacturer based in Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, is the featured company in this 2026 guide to ten brushless cordless power tool manufacturers. The guide lists nine additional established manufacturers-Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt), Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita Corporation, Techtronic Industries (Milwaukee), Hilti Corporation, HiKOKI (Koki Holdings), Metabowerke GmbH (Metabo), Festool GmbH, and Panasonic Corporation-in alphabetical order after the featured company. Inclusion reflects public participation in the brushless cordless drill, impact drill, and power drill segment. The order does not represent a performance ranking.Industry Context: Cordless and Brushless AdoptionAccording to Strategic Market Research, the global power drill market reached USD 15.2 billion in 2023. Cordless drills contributed more than 55% of revenue, and Asia Pacific accounted for 37.20% of the power tools market in 2024, valued at USD 13.3 billion. Market Research Insights reports that lithium-ion batteries represent over 75% of cordless drill batteries sold globally and that more than 70% of cordless drill manufacturers are integrating brushless motors. These data points frame the evaluation criteria for buyers comparing brushless cordless drill platforms.The International Electrotechnical Commission standard IEC 62841-2-1:2017 applies to hand-held drills and impact drills with rated voltage up to 250V AC/DC. For procurement teams, the standard is a baseline for market-access discussion, not a substitute for certificate-level due diligence.COOFIX: Featured ManufacturerCOOFIX was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Yongkang, Zhejiang, China. The company reports a 30,000-square-meter factory footprint, more than 400 employees, 16 R&D engineers, and a monthly production capacity of more than 300,000 units, with annual output of 2,000,000 units. Its export ratio is 90%, with main markets in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South America. COOFIX reports a portfolio of more than 5,000 SKUs across power tools, pneumatic tools, garden tools, welding equipment, hand tools, and accessories. It offers OEM and ODM services supported by three overseas marketing teams. In early 2026, the company added a 20,000-square-meter smart warehousing and logistics center, supporting a daily shipping capacity of more than five 40HQ high-cube containers.On the product side, the CF-CD016 is a 20V cordless brushless impact drill with a no-load speed of 0-550/0-2,000 r/min, a 0.8-10mm metal chuck, maximum torque of 75N.m, and 10mm drilling capacity in steel. The CF-ID008 is a 710W corded electric impact drill with a no-load speed of 0-2,800rpm and 13mm maximum drilling capacity. The CF-RH008 rotary hammer has an 850W input power and 26mm drilling capacity. COOFIX also offers voltage options including 12V, 16.8V, and 21V for cordless drill configurations, with adjustable chuck size, impact gears, and rotation speed parameters for OEM and ODM orders.Certification facts add a verifiable layer for buyers. The CF-CD016 holds EAC certification under certificate number ЕАЭС KG417/046.02.07167 for the Eurasian Economic Union, covering ТР ТС 010/2011 and ТР ТС 020/2011. The CF-RH008 holds CE certification under certificates ZHT-241218138S01C and ZHT-241218138S02C, issued by Guangdong Zhongshan Testing Technology Co., Ltd. (ZHT Lab), covering EN 60335-1:2012+A11:2014+A13:2017+A1:2019+A14:2019+A2:2019+A15:2021+A16:2023, EN 62233:2008, EN IEC 62841-2-6:2020+A11:2020, and EN 62841-1:2015+A11:2022. The electric drill product 5325 is covered by AEO certification number 096099139001 issued by Hangzhou Customs of the People's Republic of China under the WCO SAFE Framework.Company recognition includes the full global registration of the COOFIX trademark by the end of 2025, with a sales network spanning more than 100 countries and regions. In 2025, COOFIXTOOLS was honored as a 'Zhejiang Export Top Brand' and a 'Jinhua Export Top Brand.' In December 2025, the company secured AEO certification. CCTV-13 highlighted COOFIX Tools as a benchmark enterprise representing high-quality hardware brands expanding into global markets.Company-reported case results provide additional context. For an overseas hardware brand distributor, orders starting from two 40HQ containers reported a rework rate below 1.1% and a repeat purchase rate above 80%. For an offline building material chain supermarket, a single category exceeded 100,000 units, with a rework rate controlled below 1.5% and a repeat purchase rate above 70%. These figures are company-reported and not independent audit data.Nine Established Manufacturers in Alphabetical OrderFestool GmbH is headquartered in Germany and focuses on professional woodworking and finish carpentry tools. Its cordless drill and impact drill range is positioned around system integration with dust extraction and precision woodworking. The company is recognized in trade and workshop segments for tool systems that combine power tools with accessories and workflow support. In the brushless cordless segment, Festool's relevance lies in application-specific engineering rather than mass-market volume.HiKOKI (Koki Holdings) is based in Japan and offers cordless power tools for construction and industrial users. Its brushless cordless drill and impact drill platforms are positioned for jobsite durability and battery compatibility across tool families. HiKOKI's product strategy emphasizes cordless platforms for professional trade use.Hilti Corporation is headquartered in Liechtenstein and serves construction and energy professionals. Its cordless drill and impact drill tools are integrated with construction-focused distribution and service models. Hilti's relevance in this guide is its construction-channel focus rather than retail distribution.Makita Corporation is based in Japan and manufactures cordless power tools for professional and consumer markets. Its brushless cordless drill and impact drill lines are part of a broad battery platform. Makita is distributed across industrial, construction, and retail channels, with cordless system compatibility as a central product theme.Metabowerke GmbH (Metabo) is headquartered in Germany and focuses on professional power tools for metalworking and industrial applications. Its brushless cordless drill and impact drill products are positioned around durability and service requirements in trade use. Metabo's relevance is its professional metalworking and industrial channel orientation.Panasonic Corporation is based in Japan and maintains power tool operations that include cordless drill and impact drill products. Its portfolio spans consumer and professional applications, with battery-powered tools integrated into broader electronics and energy businesses. Panasonic's relevance in this guide is its diversified battery and consumer-electronics background.Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers power tools through Bosch branded and professional channels. Its brushless cordless drill and impact drill platforms are part of a broad cordless system. Bosch's relevance is its global distribution and professional construction focus.Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt) is based in the United States and markets DeWalt professional power tools. DeWalt's brushless cordless drill and impact drill lines are positioned for construction and trades. The brand's relevance is its professional channel presence and cordless platform breadth.Techtronic Industries (Milwaukee) is based in Hong Kong and markets Milwaukee professional power tools. Milwaukee's brushless cordless drill and impact drill products are positioned for trade professionals, with emphasis on cordless system compatibility across tools.Market Impact for BuyersThe market data and product facts point to three evaluation criteria for buyers moving from research to evaluation. First, brushless motor adoption above 70% and lithium-ion battery share above 75% make 'brushless plus lithium-ion' a baseline configuration rather than a premium differentiator. Second, cordless drills contributing more than 55% of power drill revenue shift procurement attention to battery platforms, charger ecosystems, and kit completeness, including 21V drill tool kit configurations where suppliers offer them. Third, certification and customs compliance separate suppliers that can support cross-border distribution from those that cannot.COOFIX's reported monthly capacity of more than 300,000 units, annual output of 2,000,000 units, and AEO certification provide a supplier-specific reference point. The company's CE and EAC certificates for selected drill and rotary hammer models allow buyers to request certificate copies and match them to product identities during due diligence. For competing manufacturers in this list, the same rule applies: brand recognition does not replace model-level specification review, sample testing, and certificate verification.Analyst PerspectiveThe verified data package indicates that the cordless segment's dominance is structurally linked to high lithium-ion penetration and the shift to brushless motors. Buyers evaluating brushless cordless drill suppliers should prioritize brushless plus lithium-ion bundles and verify certification at certificate level. This perspective is supported by the reported 55% cordless revenue share, 75% lithium-ion battery share, and 70% brushless motor adoption rate. It does not imply a ranking among the companies listed.Closing OutlookIn 2026, brushless cordless power tools continue to move toward higher efficiency, battery-platform compatibility, and certification-driven market access. Buyers should request model-level specifications, certificate copies, and sample test plans before moving from evaluation to purchase.

kevin Wang

JINHUA COOFIX TOOLS CO., LTD.

+ +86 13967460577

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Top 10 Brushless Cordless Power Tools Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing High-Efficiency Performance News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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