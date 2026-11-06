Tradegate Exchange GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Tradegate BSX continues to expand its reach in the German retail investor market

06.11.2026 / 10:28 CET/CEST

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Tradegate BSX continues to expand its reach in the German retail investor market: Finanzen invest connects to Tradegate BSX as a trading venue

Clients of Finanzen invest (formerly finanzen ZERO) can now have their orders executed on Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange. This gives more than 500,000 additional active investors in Germany access to the exchange via Finanzen invest. Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX) is now connected as a new trading venue at Finanzen invest. The connection was officially presented at an event in Frankfurt am Main. Finanzen invest clients can now trade around 25,000 shares, ETPs and mutual funds via Tradegate BSX. With this connection, Tradegate BSX further strengthens its position as the central exchange for retail investors. Through Finanzen invest, the exchange reaches more than 500,000 additional active clients in Germany. Tradegate BSX is the leading exchange for retail investors in Germany and Europe. Almost all major German retail brokers are already connected to the exchange, directly or indirectly – and with Finanzen invest, one of Germany's largest online brokers is now included. What investors can expect at Tradegate BSX Finanzen invest clients gain access to a trading venue designed around the needs of retail investors. They trade on an exchange supervised under public law that provides reliable prices throughout long trading hours. An independent Trading Surveillance Office monitors price formation. Specialists continuously provide tradable prices, so that orders are executed quickly, cost-effectively and at fair market prices. According to ESMA, Tradegate BSX is the most liquid exchange in the entire EU for more than 4,400 securities, making it particularly attractive for retail investors who want to trade international instruments cost-effectively and in euros. “Every new connection shows that retail investors in Germany value a regulated, transparent and high-performing exchange. We are delighted that even more people will now be able to access Tradegate BSX. This strengthens our role as the central exchange for retail investors in Europe.” - Eric Viohl, Managing Director of Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange. About Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange (Tradegate BSX) is Europe's leading exchange for retail investors and has been licensed as a fully regulated stock exchange under MiFID since 2009. In 2025, its trading volume was roughly EUR 480 billion. According to ESMA, Tradegate BSX is the most liquid market in the EU for more than 4,400 securities. Around 25,000 securities can be traded from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CET, with no transaction, connectivity or market data fees for direct trading participants. Further information: Press contact: Catherine Hughes, Tel. +49-(0) 30-89 606 145, ... 06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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