Tesla To Wind Down Cybertruck Production At Texas Gigafactory To Boost Cybercab Output: Musk

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Tesla will begin scaling back Cybertruck production at its Texas Gigafactory around the middle of 2027 to make room for expanded manufacturing of its autonomous Cybercab vehicle, CEO Elon Musk said.

Musk said Tesla would wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to accommodate increased Cybercab manufacturing capacity.

The move signals the electric vehicle maker's accelerating push into autonomous transportation and its long-term robotaxi ambitions.

However, Musk did not specify whether Cybertruck production would be transferred to another facility or phased out altogether, leaving uncertainty over the future of the vehicle's manufacturing operations.

The Cybertruck, launched in 2023, was initially positioned as a disruptive entrant in the electric pick-up segment and a challenger to traditional truck makers such as Ford.

The vehicle generated significant attention due to its unconventional design and futuristic features.

Despite the strong initial interest, the Cybertruck has faced a series of hurdles, including recalls, quality-control concerns and multiple price adjustments.

These challenges, coupled with softer consumer demand, have weighed on the vehicle's commercial performance and limited its ability to sustain early momentum.

Tesla has repeatedly revised the Cybertruck's pricing in an effort to stimulate demand amid intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market.

At the same time, the company is increasingly prioritising the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle envisioned as the backbone of Tesla's future robotaxi network. By allocating more factory capacity to Cybercab production, Tesla aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving autonomous vehicle industry and expand its presence in self-driving transportation services.

Meanwhile, last month, Tesla India said it launched a new software update for Model Y and Model Y L vehicles that adds a range of Halloween-themed features.

According to the Elon Musk-backed firm, the update allows Tesla vehicles to receive new features and improvements remotely without requiring a visit to a service centre.

Halloween Mode includes a ghost-themed vehicle avatar, Halloween sound effects, special lighting sequences, seasonal vehicle wraps and a themed lock sound, it said.