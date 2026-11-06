3M India Q2 Profit Falls 17.2 Pc To Rs 158 Crore Shares Tumble 10 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) 3M India Limited on Friday reported a 17.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 158 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to Rs 191 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's sales and other operating income rose 14.7 per cent to Rs 1,452 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 1,266 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, sales rose 2.1 per cent from Rs 1,423 crore in Q1 FY27, while PAT fell 32 per cent from Rs 233 crore.

EBITDA fell 12.7 per cent to Rs 234 crore, from Rs 268 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while profit before tax (PBT) declined 15.3 per cent to Rs 212 crore, from Rs 251 crore.

Among segments, Transportation & Electronics grew 23.4 per cent, Consumer by 19.5 per cent, Safety & Industrial by 11.8 per cent and Healthcare by 4.1 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Aseem Joshi said the company delivered broad-based growth driven by continued focus on commercial and innovation excellence.

The company also announced the resignation of Non-Executive Director Kong Sau Wai Elizabeth from its Board, effective from the close of business hours on Friday, as she will be moving on to another professional opportunity outside the 3M Group.

"I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the position of Non-Executive Director of 3M India Limited from the close of India business hours on November 6, 2026, as I will soon be moving on to another professional opportunity outside the 3M Group," she wrote.

Consequently, she will also step down from all Committees of the Board of which she is a member.

Shares of 3M India on Friday closed almost 10 per cent lower at Rs 26,400.05 apiece on the BSE. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 38,300 and a 52-week low of Rs 26,400.05.