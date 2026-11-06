Liberia: 2026 Harold Emmett Mcgowan Upcountry Basketball Tournament Officially Opens In Nimba County

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The 2026 Harold Emmett McGowan Upcountry Basketball Tournament was officially opened on Thursday, November 5, at the newly refurbished Floyd Tomah Basketball Gymnasium in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County, bringing together participating high schools for a renewed celebration of grassroots basketball and youth development.



Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Sports, Hon. Murvee Gray, expressed appreciation to the United States Embassy for its donation in support of the tournament. He also recognized Harold Emmett McGowan, the American Peace Corps volunteer credited with introducing and promoting organized basketball in Liberia's upcountry counties, for his historic contribution to grassroots sports development.



Assistant Minister Gray emphasized the importance of integrating extracurricular activities, particularly basketball and other sporting disciplines, into the school system. He noted that sports play an important role in students' overall development by promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, leadership, and positive social interaction.



Making the welcome remarks, Melvina Barclay welcomed the participating schools, school authorities, coaches, players, and other guests. She encouraged the student-athletes to demonstrate discipline, respect, and good sportsmanship throughout the competition, reminding them that the tournament provides an opportunity not only to showcase their athletic abilities but also to build character and lasting relationships.



Meanwhile, Father Flomo of St. Mary's Catholic High School expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for reviving the competition after a prolonged period of absence. He described the tournament as an important opportunity for students and schools in the region to reconnect through sports and showcase their basketball talents.



The opening ceremony was followed by an exciting opening game, in which Ganta United Methodist School secured a narrow 39–35 victory over Harriet E. Parkinson Memorial Academy i and Tubman Gray beat St. Mary 31-23 in an entertaining contest that set an energetic tone for the tournament.



The return of the Harold Emmett McGowan Upcountry Basketball Tournament underscores the importance of school-based sports competitions in identifying young talents, strengthening inter-school relationships, and expanding sporting opportunities beyond Monrovia.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports remains committed to promoting inclusive sports development and creating opportunities for young people across Liberia to participate, compete, and excel through sports.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Youth and Sports, Republic of Liberia.