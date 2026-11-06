Samsung India Signs Mou With MSME Ministry To Provide Training In Electronics Repair
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 06, 2026 – Samsung India and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train 1,600 people in electronics repair, maintenance and servicing in the first year. Training will be delivered through 15 MSME Technology Centres, across the country.
The MoU exchange took place at the Office of the Development Commissioner, MSME, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME, Shubham Mukherjee, Head, CSR & Corporate Communications, Samsung SWA, Junho Jeong, External Communications & CSR, Samsung SWA, Hyunki Min, Field Quality Management, Customer Service, Samsung SWA and other officials from Samsung and the ministry.
As part of Samsung's Dost Service, the company will support classrooms and laboratories and provide products and tools for practical training at participating centres. The training will be provided across mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and Professional Display products.
"India's electronics ecosystem needs skilled service technicians alongside growth in manufacturing capacity. As products become more sophisticated, technicians need practical, regularly updated skills to install, maintain and repair them. Industry can help vocational institutions keep pace through relevant curricula, equipment and workplace exposure. Through this partnership, we are connecting training with service requirements and helping more people build careers in the sector," said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, CSR & Corporate Communications, Samsung South West Asia.
Skills Training
Samsung DOST Service, a Samsung India CSR initiative launched in 2014, provides vocational training in electronics repair, maintenance and installation through government-run MSME Technology Centres and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
Between 2015 and 2023, 5,391 students were trained at 12 MSME Technology Centres. Similarly, the ITI programme has trained 10,612 students across 22 government institutions in 16 states.
Training and Career Pathways
The curriculum covers repair, maintenance and installation across mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and Professional Display products.
The agreement will support classrooms and laboratories and provide Samsung products and tools for practical training. Through Guru Shiksha, its Training of Trainers programme, Samsung will also strengthen instructors' technical capabilities at participating centres.
Scholarships will be available to women and specially-abled trainees, and batch toppers will receive merit-based rewards. Samsung will facilitate on-the-job training with a stipend support of INR 12K per month for a period of 3 months, through its service network, giving trainees workplace exposure and potential routes into electronics servicing careers.
Planned Expansion Across India
Planned expansion includes locations in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as clusters in other regions.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
The MoU exchange took place at the Office of the Development Commissioner, MSME, at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME, Shubham Mukherjee, Head, CSR & Corporate Communications, Samsung SWA, Junho Jeong, External Communications & CSR, Samsung SWA, Hyunki Min, Field Quality Management, Customer Service, Samsung SWA and other officials from Samsung and the ministry.
As part of Samsung's Dost Service, the company will support classrooms and laboratories and provide products and tools for practical training at participating centres. The training will be provided across mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and Professional Display products.
"India's electronics ecosystem needs skilled service technicians alongside growth in manufacturing capacity. As products become more sophisticated, technicians need practical, regularly updated skills to install, maintain and repair them. Industry can help vocational institutions keep pace through relevant curricula, equipment and workplace exposure. Through this partnership, we are connecting training with service requirements and helping more people build careers in the sector," said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, CSR & Corporate Communications, Samsung South West Asia.
Skills Training
Samsung DOST Service, a Samsung India CSR initiative launched in 2014, provides vocational training in electronics repair, maintenance and installation through government-run MSME Technology Centres and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
Between 2015 and 2023, 5,391 students were trained at 12 MSME Technology Centres. Similarly, the ITI programme has trained 10,612 students across 22 government institutions in 16 states.
Training and Career Pathways
The curriculum covers repair, maintenance and installation across mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines and Professional Display products.
The agreement will support classrooms and laboratories and provide Samsung products and tools for practical training. Through Guru Shiksha, its Training of Trainers programme, Samsung will also strengthen instructors' technical capabilities at participating centres.
Scholarships will be available to women and specially-abled trainees, and batch toppers will receive merit-based rewards. Samsung will facilitate on-the-job training with a stipend support of INR 12K per month for a period of 3 months, through its service network, giving trainees workplace exposure and potential routes into electronics servicing careers.
Planned Expansion Across India
Planned expansion includes locations in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as clusters in other regions.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
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