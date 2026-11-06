Lower House Speaker Mourns Former MP Mohammad Al-Ghuwairi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Yousef Tarawneh, on behalf of himself and members of the House, on Friday mourned former MP Mohammad Mousa Al-Ghuwairi, who passed away earlier today.

Tarawneh recalled the late MP's distinguished record and service during his membership in the 19th Lower House, describing him as an example of dedication and loyalty to the homeland and its leadership.

He also highlighted Al-Ghuwairi's active parliamentary presence and efforts to serve the country and its citizens.

Tarawneh extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and relatives, praying that Allah Almighty grant him His mercy and forgiveness, admit him into Paradise, and give his family patience and solace.

//Petra// MF