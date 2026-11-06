Russian Forces Attack Energy Facilities In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Rivne Region Governor Andrii Raikovych reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy continued attacking the Kirovohrad region overnight and in the morning. Our energy facilities were targeted again," Raikovych said.

He noted that there were no fatalities or injuries.

He added that those injured in a Russian attack in the Oleksandrivka community yesterday evening had received timely and comprehensive medical assistance. One man has already been discharged from hospital.

Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Kirovohrad region overnight

As reported, a house caught fire in the Oleksandrivka community in the Kirovohrad region following a Russian attack. Two injured people were taken to medical personnel.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service