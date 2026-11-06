Bodies Of 53 People Recovered From Rubble Of Underground School In Komyshuvakha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yuliia Barysheva, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service's main directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region, said this at an interagency press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Rescuers have so far recovered 53 bodies. Around 50 more people are still considered missing. Search operations are ongoing," she said.

In addition to rescuers and canine units from the Zaporizhzhia region, teams from other regions are also working at the site. Personnel are transported to the scene in armored vehicles. Operations are being hampered by constant threats, shelling and attacks, forcing rescuers to suspend their work from time to time.

CoE commissioner calls strikes on school in Komyshuvakha war crime

Rescue dog handler Roman Samolenko said the large amount of dust was also complicating the operation. Rescuers and their service dogs are searching the area for the bodies and remains of those killed.

On November 2, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Komyshuvakha, deliberately striking an underground school where people were receiving humanitarian aid. Around 100 people may have been at the site.