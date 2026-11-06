From Work To Relaxation: Eureka Ergonomic Explores Versatile Seating Forms Through Bentwood Design









Bentwood as a Design Thread: Carrying a Classic Design Language Forward

The relationship between wood and upholstery is one of the defining elements of this collection. The flowing curves of bentwood complement the refined texture of leather upholstery, creating a distinctive yet understated contrast between materials. Wood brings natural grain and structural lines, while soft upholstery balances the solidity of the wood contours. Together, they give each chair a classic furniture character with a look that feels at home in contemporary spaces. Rather than relying on elaborate decoration, the designs find their character in the relationship between materials, curves, and proportions.

In terms of construction and craftsmanship, the Mathias series features a bentwood structure formed from 11 layers of wood veneer. These layers are pressed and shaped together to create the smooth, continuous curves of the chair backs. Wood does more than define the visual silhouette; it also contributes to the structural composition of each chair, making craftsmanship an integral part of the design.

The Mathias series also uses FSC®-certified wood, incorporating consideration for responsible wood sourcing into its material selection.

Across the collection, the natural grain of the wood contrasts with the refined feel of the upholstery. Bentwood defines each chair's contours, while upholstery adds a softer visual layer to the backrest and seat. Each material retains its own distinct character while working together within the overall form, creating a balance between structural definition and a comfortable, inviting appearance.









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Three Designs, Three Distinct Seating Needs

The Mathias Marcel and Mathias Mason carry forward the distinctive bentwood design language of the Mathias series without simply repeating its existing chair forms. Their high-back and low-back, no-headrest silhouettes, along with their different armrest and seating designs, give each model its own visual identity.

The Matteo extends the combination of bentwood and upholstery into the lounge recliner category. It features Napa leather and a construction that brings together 11-layer bentwood panels to showcase the curves and structure of the wood. Paired with a separate ottoman, the chair shifts the focus from everyday office use to a more relaxed seating and lounging experience.









Mathias Marcel: A High-Back Design with Flexible Recline

The Marcel features a high-back design that provides a larger area of upper-back support while maintaining the combination of a bentwood backrest and upholstered surfaces. Its seat cushion and armrest construction also carry forward design elements found in select chairs from the Mathias series.

The Marcel's backrest reclines freely within a range of 95°–115°. Pulling the adjustment lever out activates free-recline mode, while pushing it back locks the backrest in the upright 95° position. This allows users to switch between an upright working posture and a more reclined position based on their activities and seating preferences.

Unlike traditional Mathias chairs upholstered in Napa leather, the Marcel maintains the combination of wood and upholstery while using easier-to-maintain faux leather. It offers an option for users seeking a balance of practical use, distinctive design, and value.









Mathias Mason: A More Open Low-Back Silhouette

The Mason stands out for its light, open silhouette. For those who prefer a more contemporary design while still appreciating a classic chair aesthetic, it offers another option. Its low-back design without a headrest extends to approximately shoulder height, providing upper-body support while maintaining a more open profile. It also features 95°–115° free recline with an upright locking position. Beyond these features, its armrest materials, construction, and seating proportions offer another approach to everyday office seating.

Unlike the wood-panel armrests found on other Mathias chairs, the Mason features armrests made with an electroplated metal frame and upholstered support. Together with the bentwood backrest, these elements play an important role in defining its appearance. Their contrast with the faux leather upholstery creates a distinctive mix of materials, balancing individual character with a classic design sensibility.

The Mason is also well suited to reception areas and meeting rooms, where it can be paired with other chairs from the Mathias series. Its open, no-headrest silhouette creates visual variation alongside different chair designs, while the shared bentwood design language helps maintain a cohesive look. This offers greater flexibility when furnishing office and meeting spaces.









Matteo: A Napa Leather Lounge Recliner for Reading and Relaxation

Unlike the two office chairs, the Matteo is designed around a more relaxed seating experience. Featuring Napa leather and a classic visual language built around joined bentwood panels, the Matteo combines the understated, composed character often associated with executive furniture with a design focused on more leisurely use. Its wraparound backrest, upholstered seat, and adjustable headrest work together to provide upper-body support, while the matching ottoman extends support to the legs. This combination allows users to adjust their seating position while reading, unwinding, or taking a short break.

Its generous 130°–160° multi-position recline adds a more relaxed feel to the experience. Paired with the ottoman, the Matteo brings a comfortable lounge setting to living rooms, reading corners, and entertainment areas.









How to Choose: Start with How You Use Your Chair

When choosing a chair, appearance is only one consideration. The range of back support, seating habits, adjustment options, material preferences, and available space are all worth taking into account.

For those who need a high-back design and want to switch between an upright working position and a reclined posture, the Marcel offers a combination of high-back support and adjustable recline. Those who prefer a no-headrest design, a backrest that reaches approximately shoulder height, and a more open visual profile may want to consider the Mason. For users primarily looking for a chair for reading, relaxing, and lounging, with additional support for the legs, the Matteo offers a different experience through its extended recline range, wraparound design, and matching ottoman.

The right choice should ultimately take into account individual height, chair dimensions, duration of use, and room layout. For users with smaller builds, the Mason's relatively compact profile may be worth considering, though checking the specific dimensions and confirming a comfortable seating fit are still recommended.