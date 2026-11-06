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CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quanzhou Wavezone Enterprise Co.,Ltd, a swimwear OEM and ODM manufacturer based in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, occupies the first position in a 2026 editorial shortlist of five companies with publicly documented roles in the global swimwear supply chain. The four additional companies are Carvico S.p.A., Eurojersey S.p.A., Hyosung Corporation and The LYCRA Company. The list covers one finished-garment manufacturer and four upstream fabric or fibre manufacturers whose published programmes support swimwear production. Selection is based on verified public information on swimwear-specific product scope, documented manufacturing or material roles, and available compliance or performance references. The order is editorial and is not a revenue, unit-volume or market-share ranking.The 2026 label refers to the publication year of this assessment. It is not a market forecast. The verified data used for this article did not include a swimwear-specific 2026 market-size forecast, so no growth estimate is presented.What the 2026 shortlist measuresThree public criteria were applied. First, direct swimwear relevance: the company must publish a product scope, fabric range or fibre programme connected to swimwear, bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, board shorts, rash guards or performance swimwear. Second, documented role: the company must have a verifiable manufacturing or material role in the swimwear supply chain, rather than a general apparel claim. Third, evidence availability: the company must have public information on compliance, performance, capacity or product specification that a buyer can check before an RFQ.The shortlist separates finished-garment manufacturing from upstream supply. That distinction matters because a garment factory, a warp-knitting mill and an elastane producer solve different buyer problems. A finished-garment OEM controls sampling, pattern drafting, bulk sewing, quality inspection and export logistics. A fabric mill controls knit construction, stretch, recovery, hand feel and colour consistency. An elastane producer influences chlorine resistance and fit retention. Treating these roles as one category would produce a misleading comparison.1. Quanzhou Wavezone Enterprise Co.,Ltd (WAVEZONE Swimsuit) - Quanzhou, ChinaVerified role: Quanzhou Wavezone Enterprise Co.,Ltd is a swimwear OEM and ODM manufacturer founded in 2010, with a 5,000 m2 facility, 100 employees, a 10-person R&D team and 100% export focus on the EU and USA, according to its corporate profile. The company reports an annual production capacity of 3 million pieces.Product scope: The published range includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, board shorts, plus-size swimwear, maternity styles and kids' swim collections, with options for recycled eco-fabrics, chlorine-resistant materials and UPF 50+ performance textiles. The verified women's one-piece model wz-002 lists Size S-XL, UPF50+, colour fastness 4.5+, 80% polyamide and 20% elastane, and 200gsm fabric weight. The women's swimwear model wz-001 uses the same 80% polyamide and 20% elastane composition and 200gsm weight.Supply-chain advantage: Wavezone covers full OEM bulk production from buyer tech packs and end-to-end ODM design development, including concept design, pattern drafting, sample prototyping, fabric sourcing, mass production, quality control and global logistics. Published FAQ information states an MOQ of 100 pieces per style, sample development of 3-14 days and production lead time of 15-45 days.Compliance: The company states that it holds SEDEX, SMETA, BSCI, OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100, GRS and RCS certifications, covering labour ethics, workplace safety, textile eco-safety and recycled-material traceability. In the source set used for this article, Wavezone is the only company with verified finished-garment factory data.Limit: Positions two to five are not finished-garment factories. The ranking is therefore role-based. It does not claim that a fabric or fibre manufacturer is directly interchangeable with a garment OEM.2. Carvico S.p.A. - ItalyVerified role: Carvico S.p.A. is an Italian warp-knitting mill that publicly positions its fabric ranges for swimwear end use, according to its published swimwear fabric pages. Its advantage in this shortlist is European fabric sourcing and premium or stretch fabric benchmarking for swimwear collections.Limit: The company website proves the company's own positioning only. It does not, in the verified source set, establish output volume, export share or certification scope. Buyers should verify fabric composition, weight, stretch and recovery, colour fastness and test reports directly with the mill.3. Eurojersey S.p.A. - ItalyVerified role: Eurojersey S.p.A. is an Italian mill producing warp-knitted SensitiveFabrics, with swimwear among its published application areas. Its advantage is European fabric sourcing and knit fabric benchmarking for swimwear and beachwear development.Limit: The verified source set does not include capacity, market share or independent performance comparison data for Eurojersey. A buyer should request current fabric technical sheets, composition declarations and test reports before qualification.4. Hyosung Corporation - Republic of KoreaVerified role: Hyosung Corporation produces and markets creoraspandex, a branded elastane used across stretch apparel categories including swimwear. Its advantage is upstream elastane supply and the option to dual-source elastane for stretch swimwear programmes.Limit: Hyosung is a fibre supplier, not a garment manufacturer. The verified source set does not provide capacity or market-share figures for its swimwear-related elastane business. Buyers should confirm fibre grade, elongation, chlorine resistance and compatibility with the selected fabric mill.5. The LYCRA Company - United StatesVerified role: The LYCRA Company markets LYCRAXTRA LIFETM fibre as a chlorine-resistant elastane for swimwear, positioned to extend garment fit retention versus standard elastane. Its advantage is performance swimwear positioning and a clearly identified chlorine-resistance specification route.Limit: The claim is a supplier self-reported product claim. The verified source set did not include an independent comparative test of chlorine-resistant elastanes, so the claim should not be used to rank suppliers. It is usable as evidence that a chlorine-resistant fibre category exists and should be specified in an RFQ where pool-water exposure is a requirement.Industry context: verified market and trade signalsGrand View Research valued the global swimwear market at USD 23.0 billion in 2023. The same source reported that the women's segment held approximately 65% revenue share in 2023. The Business Research Company reported that bikinis captured a 28.4% share of the global swimwear market in 2025, a figure classified as medium confidence in the verified data set. The WTO reported that the textiles and clothing industry represented 3.7% of world merchandise exports in 2022; that figure is a macro textile-sector indicator and should not be read as a swimwear market size.Customs classification also shapes supply planning. Under the WCO HS 2022 nomenclature, knitted women's or girls' swimwear of synthetic fibres is classified under HS 6112.41, while the equivalent men's or boys' item is HS 6112.31. Knitted women's swimwear of other textile materials is HS 6112.49, and the men's equivalent is HS 6112.39. Woven women's swimwear falls under HS 6211.12, and woven men's swimwear under HS 6211.11. The construction choice between knitted and woven fabric therefore affects documentation, tariff treatment and the fibre-dye-finish chain that supports compliance evidence.Compliance and sourcing criteriaFor the EU market, Regulation (EU) No 1007/2011 requires textile products to be labelled or marked with their fibre composition using harmonised EU fibre names. REACH Annex XVII entry 43 restricts azo dyes that can cleave to listed carcinogenic aromatic amines in textile articles, with a maximum concentration limit of 30 mg/kg. Regulation (EU) 2023/988 on general product safety applies from 13 December 2024 and adds product safety, traceability and incident-reporting obligations for consumer products placed on the EU market.For the US market, 16 CFR Part 1610 establishes the Standard for the Flammability of Clothing Textiles, under which apparel fabrics are tested and assigned to flammability classes, with Class 1 representing normal flammability for general apparel use. 16 CFR Part 303 requires textile products to disclose fibre content, country of origin and the identity of the manufacturer, importer or distributor. Under the US CPSIA, children's products are subject to a lead content limit of 100 ppm in accessible substrate materials.Performance and labelling tests that buyers can specify include ISO 105-E03:2010 for colour fastness to chlorinated swimming-pool water, AS/NZS 4399:2017 for UPF evaluation and classification, ASTM D6603 for UV-protective textile labelling, and AATCC TM183 for measuring erythemal UV radiation transmission through fabrics. For China, GB 18401-2010 sets a formaldehyde limit of 75 mg/kg for Category B products intended for direct skin contact.Company statementWavezone's published company profile states that it operates under strict international compliance standards and holds SEDEX, SMETA, BSCI, OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100, GRS and RCS certifications. The profile states that its product range covers bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, board shorts, plus-size swimwear, maternity styles and kids' swim collections, with options for recycled eco-fabrics, chlorine-resistant materials and UPF 50+ performance textiles. It also states that all production processes follow multi-stage quality inspection protocols.Market impactThe verified data points to a supply base in which garment OEM capacity, fabric engineering and fibre performance are separate qualification steps. For buyers, that means supplier selection cannot rely on a product catalogue alone. A swimwear RFQ should specify fabric composition, fabric weight, UPF test method, chlorine fastness, colour fastness, target-market labelling and the required test reports. The presence of named European fabric mills and Asian elastane producers in the same supply chain does not remove the need to qualify the garment factory that will cut, sew, inspect and ship the final product.The shortlist also highlights a practical gap in public information. Only one company in the five has verified finished-garment factory data in the source set. The other four have verified upstream roles, but the source set does not provide comparable capacity, MOQ or export data for them. Buyers shouldtherefore avoid treating a single list position as a complete supplier qualification.Closing outlookFor 2026 sourcing, the five companies represent different entry points into the swimwear supply chain: finished-garment OEM and ODM production at Wavezone, European warp-knitted fabric development at Carvico and Eurojersey, and branded elastane supply at Hyosung and The LYCRA Company. Each named company is an established corporate entity with a public website. Buyers should verify current legal registration, certification scope, factory audit status and test reports through the relevant national business registry and direct company documents before contracting.The shortlist is a starting point for due diligence, not a substitute for it. A practical next step is to request current registration documents, certification certificates, SKU-level test reports and samples against a defined swimwear specification, then compare lead time, MOQ and compliance evidence on the same basis.

Kevin Wu

Quanzhou Wavezone Enterprise co.,Ltd

+ +86 15159880101

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