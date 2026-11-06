Adopt Preventive Healthcare, Healthier Habits This Dhanteras: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to commit to better health this Dhanteras, saying Ayurveda's emphasis on preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyle practices can help families build a healthier future.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister encouraged people to make a commitment to better health, highlighting Ayurveda's focus on preserving health rather than merely treating illness.

He said that preventive healthcare plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of individuals and families.

The article shared by the Prime Minister advocates healthier lifestyle choices, including mindful eating, regular Yoga, adequate sleep, and timely health screenings.

It underscores the need for families to adopt preventive healthcare measures to improve long-term health outcomes.

"This Dhanteras, make a commitment to better health! Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav highlights how Ayurveda emphasises the preservation of health and why preventive healthcare matters," PM Modi said.

He encourages families to adopt healthier habits, from mindful eating and regular Yoga to adequate sleep and timely health screenings.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of investing in the health of loved ones, describing it as the most valuable investment families can make.

He said building healthier habits today would contribute to a healthier future for households across the country.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a post on X, said that Dhanteras presents an opportunity for people to renew their commitment to better health and embrace practices that promote physical and mental well-being.

"Let us invest in what matters most - the health of our loved ones and a healthier future for our families,” the Prime Minister added.

In a post on X, the Minister of State said that the one investment every family must make this Dhanteras.

"Shubhamkaroti Kalyanam Aarogyam Dhana-Sampada". Advancing PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Swasth Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047', let us invest in our family's health alongside material wealth this Dhanteras," Jadhav added.