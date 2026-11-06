Congress Assured Of Defeat In Future Elections, Says Karnataka BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Hassan (Karnataka), Nov 6 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Friday said the people would teach Home Minister Priyank Kharge a lesson if he continued to display arrogance, adding that defeat was now guaranteed for the Congress in future elections.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Hasanamba temple in Hassan, he criticised Priyank for referring to Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as a“village idiot” and advised him against making such arrogant remarks.

“There is a proverb that says a little knowledge makes a person very arrogant. Priyank is behaving in that manner. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon in their mouth. India is a country of villages. If there are villages, there is Delhi. Everyone who governs our country has come from villages. How can they all be called bumpkins?” he asked.

"Not everyone can acquire 32 degrees like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar," he said, adding that people might not know several languages, but that should not be a reason to look down upon them. "Despite his education, the Home Minister should understand that a person must demonstrate dignity and good conduct, even if their educational qualifications are limited," he said.

Narayanaswamy said he would not add the surname Kharge to Priyank's name, as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was a senior leader who had earned a respected position in the country.

“Priyank has damaged the reputation of the Kharge family. The son has brought humiliation to his father. If there has been an electoral defeat, it is because of the son. He has damaged the reputation his father earned. It would be good for Priyank's political career if he corrected his behaviour,” he said.

Accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its election promises, Narayanaswamy said the BJP had launched a major agitation against rising prices and that the impact of price hikes was now being felt everywhere.

Criticising the proposed bus fare hike, he said the government was acting as a broker between husbands and wives by providing free bus travel to women while imposing double fares on men.

“The government is taking money from the husband's pocket and putting it into the wife's vanity bag. Is this what it is supposed to do?” he asked.

Alleging that the Congress government was cheating people in the name of guarantees, Narayanaswamy said it was driving a wedge between husbands and wives.

“Other than the rice provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has not given anything. The Indira Kit has gone missing. Gruha Lakshmi payments have been pending for five months, while Yuva Nidhi has still not been implemented,” he alleged.

Mocking the Congress's allegations of vote theft, he said there had been no vote theft but rather“guarantee theft”.

He alleged that the Congress had been exposed for misleading people in the name of votes. The party had opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but had failed to win even in the recently held elections conducted using ballot papers, resulting in embarrassment, he said.

“Defeat is now guaranteed for the Congress in the future,” he remarked.

Narayanaswamy also said there was no question of any understanding or adjustment politics within the party.