Dhanteras 2026: Don't Want To Buy Gold Or Silver? Buy A Jhaadu Instead Here's What It Means And Its Significance

MENAFN - Live Mint) Every year, as Indians celebrate Dhanteras, many throng to jewellery stores to buy gold, silver, and other valuables. However, others make their way to a local shop or a vendor near the jewellery store to purchase a broom (jhaadu). Have you ever wondered why?

This seemingly ordinary household item holds a special place in Dhanteras traditions. Many believe that bringing a new broom home on the occasion invites Goddess Lakshmi's blessings, drives away negative energy, and paves the way for prosperity. But where does this belief come from, and what is the significance of buying a broom on Dhanteras?

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Many of us have often been warned against touching a broom with our feet or even stepping over it. Further, kicking it accidentally is considered inauspicious, with many people immediately touching it and then their forehead as a way of seeking forgiveness, similar to what they would do if they accidentally stepped on a book.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why do people buy a broom on Dhanteras?⌵

A new broom is seen as a symbol of sweeping away negativity and past misfortunes. The tradition is also believed to help make the home ready to welcome prosperity.

2What is the connection between buying a Dhanteras broom and Goddess Lakshmi?⌵

Traditional beliefs say Goddess Lakshmi stays in clean, well-maintained homes. Since a broom removes dust and dirt, it is symbolically linked to preparing the home for her blessings.

3Can you buy a broom instead of gold or silver on Dhanteras?⌵

Yes. Buying a broom is a Dhanteras tradition and is an affordable way to take part in the occasion, regardless of how much you can spend.

4When should you buy a broom on Dhanteras 2026?⌵

Dhanteras 2026 falls on Friday, November 6. The article says devotees can buy a broom after Trayodashi begins, around 10:30 am, and traditionally bring it home before the evening puja.

5Should you pray to a new broom before using it on Dhanteras?⌵

Yes. The tradition described in the article is to offer prayers to the new broom before using it to sweep away negativity.

If the elders in families are to be believed, these customs are deeply rooted in the belief that Goddess Lakshmi stays where homes are clean, well-maintained, and lit. Since the broom or jhaadu is used to remove dust and dirt from our homes, it is symbolically associated with keeping the house ready to welcome Lakshmi, who is a symbol of abundance, good fortune, prosperity, and wealth.

The belief is also linked to Lakshmi's elder sister, Alakshmi, who is associated with misfortune and poverty. Also known as Jyeshtha, she is believed to reside in places marked by filth, discord and negativity. Cleaning the house with a broom is therefore seen as a way of driving away Alakshmi and making room for Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity, The Times of India reported.

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Since Dhanteras is the day when Lakshmi is formally welcomed into a home, purchasing a new broom on this occasion fits right in.

The tradition of purchasing a broom is considered a symbolic gesture of sweeping away past misfortunes and negativity while making room for wealth and prosperity. Another reason why this practice has never faded is its affordability. A broom may cost around ₹50 or ₹100, making it accessible to people across income groups. From a daily-wage worker to a factory owner, anyone can participate in the tradition, regardless of how much they can spend on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2026: Date and shubh muhurat timing

This year, Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is being celebrated on Friday, November 6. The festival marks the onset of the five-day Diwali celebrations. It is considered an auspicious occasion for offering prayers for health, prosperity, and wealth. Devotees can purchase a broom after Trayodashi begins, at around 10:30 am, and are traditionally advised to bring it home before the evening puja.

Further, one must remember that before using the new broom to sweep away negativity, one has to offer prayers to it.