Ahead Of Diwali, Gujarat To Pay GSRTC Staff Half-Month's Salary In Advance

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will pay its employees half a month's salary in advance to help them celebrate Diwali festival, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Friday while inaugurating 101 new buses in Gandhinagar.

The new buses were launched ahead of the festive season to strengthen public transport services and provide passengers with safer and more comfortable travel.

Minister of State for Transport, Pravin Mali, was also present at the inauguration programme.

In a departure from the usual protocol, Sanghavi invited GSRTC employees to participate in flagging off all 101 buses instead of performing the exercise himself.

Drivers, conductors and other corporation employees joined the Deputy Chief Minister in flagging off the buses for their induction into public service.

Before the inauguration, Sanghavi interacted with GSRTC drivers, conductors and workshop staff, acknowledging their role in keeping the corporation's transport services operational.

He also extended Diwali and New Year greetings to the employees and their families.

The induction of the 101 buses is expected to improve passenger services during the Diwali festive rush and strengthen connectivity between rural and urban areas across Gujarat.

The new fleet is intended to make travel more convenient for passengers at a time when public transport services generally witness increased demand due to festive travel.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Rita Patel, and other local public representatives attended the programme.

Transport Department Principal Secretary Hareet Shukla, GSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Rajender Kumar, GSRTC Secretary Ravi Nirmal and other corporation officials and employees were also present.

The inauguration comes as the state transport corporation prepares to cater to increased passenger movement during the festive period.

Sanghavi's announcement of advance salary for employees was also made as part of the Diwali-related programme, recognising the contribution of the workforce responsible for operating and maintaining the public transport network.