Gujarat High Court, CM's Office Receive Bomb Threats Security Stepped Up

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Gandhinagar received a bomb threat through email on Friday, prompting security agencies to launch an extensive search operation at the state Secretariat and strengthen security arrangements around the premises.

The threat came hours after the Gujarat High Court received another bomb threat email, putting security agencies on alert.

The latest communication specifically targeted the Chief Minister's Office, triggering heightened security across the New Secretariat complex.

Following the receipt of the threatening email, bomb disposal squad and dog squad teams were rushed to the Secretariat.

The teams began intensive checks across different blocks and locations within the New Secretariat to identify any suspicious objects or possible explosive devices.

Security arrangements around the Chief Minister's Office were strengthened, while police personnel intensified checking at the entry and exit points of the Secretariat.

Security personnel were deployed across the campus, and access checks were tightened as part of the precautionary measures.

The bomb squad conducted a search operation at different locations within the complex, while the dog squad inspected various areas to ensure that no suspicious material had been placed on the premises.

Security agencies took the threat seriously and prioritised checks at the Chief Minister's Office and other sensitive areas of the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, an investigation is being conducted to establish the source of the threatening email and identify the person who sent it.

Investigators are expected to examine the digital trail of the communication to establish its origin and ascertain the motive behind the threat.

Further details about the contents of the email and the identity of the sender were not immediately available.

The latest threat comes amid a series of bomb threat emails received by government institutions and other establishments in Gujarat in recent days.

On November 3, the office of Director General of Police's Office in Gandhinagar received a threatening email claiming attacks on government offices, a temple and jails across the state.

This prompted security checks at prisons, including Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, as well as government establishments in Mehsana and Patan.

No suspicious object was reported during those searches.

The repeated threats have led security agencies to intensify precautionary checks at sensitive government installations across the state.