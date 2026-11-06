Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 Concludes With Major Industry Deals, Technology Breakthroughs And A New Chapter Ahead At Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking the culmination of three days of manufacturing innovation and industry announcements which highlighted the role of advanced technologies and industrial capabilities in strengthening food security. As part of the wider gathering of four co-located exhibitions, including GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East, the 12th edition connected the entire food production, retail and hospitality value chain, from ingredients, processing and packaging to automation, confectionery, private label and foodservice equipment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Commenting on the conclusion of the exhibition, Mark Napier, Vice President, inD said:“Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 has demonstrated the continued strength of the global food manufacturing industry, with exceptional international attendance and an outstanding calibre of buyers. What has been particularly encouraging is the level of serious commercial engagement on the show floor, with decision-makers exploring new production lines, evaluating major equipment investments and progressing real business opportunities. While geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect markets, it has also reinforced just how critical reliable supply chains, local production capabilities and greater self-reliance have become for countries and businesses. Far from slowing the need for international trade and industry collaboration, these challenges make platforms that bring businesses together more important than ever. The strong international participation we've seen is testament to Dubai's resilience and its ability to keep global business moving, even in challenging times. Ultimately, food security starts with the ability to produce, process and move food reliably. Behind every product on a supermarket shelf is a network of factories, equipment, ingredients and logistics that needs to work. Gulfood Manufacturing provided a vital meeting point for this entire value chain, enabling businesses to find new suppliers, explore technologies, advance investment plans and build the partnerships needed to strengthen production capabilities. This is what makes Dubai such an important hub for global trade – it doesn't just bring industries together; it creates the conditions for business to keep moving forward, regardless of the challenges in the wider environment.”

Transforming manufacturing innovation to industry impact:

Across the exhibition floor, the focus was firmly on technologies and solutions delivering practical value for manufacturers – improving productivity, maintaining product quality, optimising resource consumption and reducing operational costs.

UAE-based Swedinox International showcased Alfa Laval's MaxiLobe Pumps, designed for hygienic fluid transfer, simplified maintenance and improved production yields. TNA Solutions presented its TNA robag 3e high-speed packaging system for snacks and confectionery, alongside the TNA Intelli-Flav OMS 5.1 seasoning system, which delivers consistent flavour application across products including potato chips and nuts.

KHS Middle East introduced KHS Innoplant, a service designed to support businesses in establishing manufacturing facilities, from business planning and factory design through to construction and implementation.

Food safety and quality assurance featured prominently. Safe Automation Group introduced its Food Radar Systems inspection technology to the Middle East market. Designed for pumpable food products and emulsions, the microwave-based system detects foreign bodies to help manufacturers strengthen product integrity and food safety.

Naheel Abdelall, Communications Director, Europe, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Givaudan Taste & Wellbeing, said:“Gulfood Manufacturing has once again been an incredible experience. This year, we showcased an exciting range of innovative products and concepts designed to awaken the senses, bringing five distinct hot and spicy sensations to life across categories, from beverages and sweet goods to culinary creations. Beyond innovation, the event remains an important platform for us to connect with customers, strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities across the region. The energy and engagement this year were truly inspiring.”

Bringing new innovations to confectionery production, Chocolate World, a Belgium-based specialist in chocolate machinery and moulds, showcased its fully automated chocolate tempering machines, designed to deliver high-quality performance and user-friendly operation. The company also presented its latest collection of premium chocolate moulds for 2027, catering to both artisanal and industrial applications.

Omar Kailashi, Marketing Manager at KHS Middle East, said:“Gulfood Manufacturing is an important platform for us to meet customers from different markets. Over these three days, we have had excellent opportunities to connect with them, present our capabilities, share our solutions and introduce our latest technologies. This year, we are introducing KHS Innoplant, which is designed to support anyone looking to establish a factory. Now, customers can approach us, discuss their requirements and benefit from our expertise. We help them develop their business plan, design the factory layout and manage the construction and implementation process.”

Together, these developments underscored how integrated approaches can address evolving manufacturing priorities. By improving production efficiency, optimising resource consumption and strengthening operational resilience, these solutions help manufacturers adapt to changing market demands and develop more efficient, future-ready facilities.

Rajesh Shrivastava, CEO, Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), GCC, said:“Gulfood Manufacturing is where the region's food industry decision-makers come together, and for an association like ours, that is invaluable. In just a few days, we sit down with the region's leading food and dairy brands, hear first-hand what is holding back their businesses and investments, and take those insights straight back to policymakers. As packaging regulations evolve across the GCC, there is no better platform for turning sustainability conversations into real action. Gulfood Manufacturing doesn't just host the industry. It moves it forward.

A bigger stage for the next chapter: Gulfood Manufacturing moves to Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, in 2027

The close of the 2026 edition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Gulfood Manufacturing. From November 1–3, 2027, the exhibition will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, placing the event at the heart of the UAE's expanding manufacturing and industrial landscape.

The move represents a significant step forward for the exhibition, opening up new opportunities to expand its scale, strengthen connections across the manufacturing value chain and create an even more engaging experience for exhibitors, visitors and industry partners. With a new setting and greater scope for business interaction, discovery and networking, the 2027 edition will provide an enhanced platform for companies to showcase their capabilities, reach new customers, develop partnerships and explore opportunities across the global food manufacturing industry.

As the industry continues to invest in production capabilities, technology and supply chain resilience, Gulfood Manufacturing's next chapter will bring the global manufacturing community together on an even bigger stage – creating new possibilities for business and a fresh experience for everyone taking part.