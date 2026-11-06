Nutanix Expands Elevate Partner Program To Include System Integrators And Unlock New Revenue Opportunities For Partners
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, November, 2026 – Nutanix NASDAQ: NTNX, a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, today announced a significant expansion of its FY27 Elevate Partner Program, representing its largest investment in the program to date. The updates bring systems integrators into Elevate, add incentives for referrals, renewals, and customer expansion, and increase support for partner-led services, giving partners more opportunities to generate revenue beyond the initial technology sale. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The expanded program also supports partners looking to grow their businesses around emerging customer requirements, including enterprise AI, cloud-native applications, and databases. Additional incentives are designed to encourage opportunities involving Nutanix Enterprise AI, Nutanix Database Service (NDB), and Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP), alongside the development of services around these technologies. The inclusion of systems integrators (SIs) in the program recognises their growing role in shaping IT strategy, designing and integrating solutions, managing migrations, and delivering services. Eligible SIs and consulting partners will also be able to earn referral rewards for identifying and developing Nutanix opportunities, even when they are not the partner responsible for the final sale. The program creates opportunities for eligible partners across seven areas:
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Land: Earn rebates on qualifying net-new Nutanix customer transactions.
Expand: Earn applicable rebates by introducing additional Nutanix solutions into existing customer environments, including enterprise AI, cloud-native technologies, and databases.
Grow: Access benefits that recognise qualifying year-over-year business growth.
Reward: Provide incentives to eligible partner sales and technical employees who help identify or secure qualifying new and expansion opportunities.
Retain: Earn incentives for qualifying on-time renewals.
Refer: Earn referral rewards for qualifying opportunities introduced by eligible systems integrators and consulting partners.
Differentiate: Build verified services capabilities through Powered by Nutanix: Verified Services, with eligible partners able to access Earned Business Development Funds for qualifying go-to-market activities.
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