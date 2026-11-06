Cloudflare Ddos Threat Report Q3 2026: More Swarms, Fewer Giants
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Latest Cloudflare DDoS Threat Report reveals a surge in smaller, faster attacks, while Israel climbs to become the world's 10th most-attacked location. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company, has released its Q3 2026 DDoS Threat Report, revealing a significant escalation in the frequency of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks globally. Cloudflare mitigated 18.2 million network-layer DDoS attacks during the quarter, representing a 208% increase year-on-year and an average of 8,226 attacks every hour. The report highlights a growing number of smaller, short-lived attacks – or“swarms” – even as exceptionally large, hyper-volumetric attacks, referred to as“giants”, have declined. The findings highlight a changing DDoS threat landscape, characterised by a growing number of short-duration, lower-bandwidth attacks rather than exclusively large-scale, high-volume incidents. The report also identifies changing attack techniques, the continued resilience of IoT botnets and the influence of geopolitical developments on attack targets. For organisations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), where governments, financial institutions, telecommunications providers and enterprises are accelerating digital transformation, the findings reinforce the importance of having always-on protection for networks and critical digital infrastructure. Israel emerges among the world's most-attacked locations: One of the report's notable regional findings is the rise in attacks targeting Israel. The country climbed seven positions to become the world's 10th most-attacked location in Q3, following sustained DDoS activity in mid-September. The increase coincided with contentious domestic developments ahead of parliamentary elections and the Rosh Hashanah holiday, as well as a broader rise in hostile cyber activity targeting the country. The United States reclaimed the position of the world's most-attacked location from China, while Canada climbed ten places, from 16th to sixth, amid ongoing trade disputes. Indonesia also entered the top three, accounting for 2.93% of total attacks. More attacks, but fewer large-scale incidents Cloudflare's findings show more attacks than ever, with far fewer large ones. The report highlights the growing prevalence of attacks that are inexpensive to launch, relatively short-lived and capable of disrupting online services. Some key stats include:
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Smaller, Faster, More Numerous: Cloudflare mitigated 18.2 million network-layer DDoS attacks in Q3 2026, up 208% year-over-year. 95.75% ended in under 10 minutes and 98% stayed under 1 Gbps – the signature of DDoS-for-hire“booter” services.
Hyper-Volumetric Attacks Plunge: Attacks exceeding 1 Tbps fell to 251 in Q3 from 805 in Q2 (-69%), coinciding with law enforcement's takedown of four major IoT botnets (Aisuru, KimWolf, JackSkid, and Mossad) earlier this year.
IoT Botnets Remain Durable: New variants like Dysphoria and Evooo1Bot are filling the gap. Mirai-classified mitigation peaked in August at 57.23 PB, including a 49.7-hour attack between August 19 and 21.
Attack Vector Whiplash: After surging in the first half of the year, CLDAP floods collapsed 99.5% QoQ to just 0.05% of attacks. Attackers pivoted to DNS Amplification (+215%) and other UDP Floods (14.06% to 31.31% of attacks).
Geopolitics and Trade Tensions Shift Targets: The U.S. reclaimed the #1 most-attacked spot from China. Canada jumped 10 places (#16 to #6 ) amid trade disputes, and Israel climbed 7 spots to #10 amid mid-September DDoS activity ahead of parliamentary elections.
Attackers Broaden Their Aim: Media, Production & Publishing remained the #1 most-attacked industry, but its share fell to roughly a quarter of its Q2 level. Internet (#12 to #6 ), Consumer Services (#17 to #8 ), and Adult Entertainment (#21 to #9 ) all climbed.
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