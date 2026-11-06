BSNL Diwali Offer: Big Dhamaka! Get 395 Days Validity With One Recharge
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mobile users have great news this Diwali season. BSNL brings a bumper offer for those who want long validity without monthly recharge tension. You get a massive 395 days plan with just one recharge. Let us check the full details of this plan.Are mobile recharge costs going up? Do you find monthly recharges annoying? Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) brings a special offer for its users. You get a massive 395 days validity with a single recharge. The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Check out the complete recharge details right away.BSNL offers 30 days extra validity on its Rs 2799 annual plan as part of the Diwali offer. This plan usually gives 365 days validity. The telecom company now adds another 30 days for free. The total validity reaches 395 days. You can enjoy uninterrupted services for over a year without any new recharge.This Rs 2799 plan gives you more than just long validity. You also get excellent data, calling, and SMS benefits. The recharge costs Rs 2799. You get 395 days total validity, including 30 days extra validity. The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Heavy data users and frequent callers will find this plan very useful.You pay Rs 2799 and get 395 days validity in this plan. This brings your average daily cost to just around Rs 7.09. Users looking for long-term validity will find this option highly attractive.BSNL keeps this special offer available only until November 30, 2026. Users who recharge before this date will get the extra 30 days validity benefit on top of the standard 365 days.BSNL offers a great alternative for people checking recharge plans from different telecom companies. Users who hate frequent recharges and consume heavy data must check this plan. You should definitely verify BSNL network coverage, 4G service availability, and plan terms in your area before recharging.
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