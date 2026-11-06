Kenya Backs Global Efforts To Strengthen Respect For International Humanitarian Law

Amb. Njambi Kinyungu, Deputy Director General for Multilateral Affairs, received a joint démarche from representatives of the six founding States of the Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) – Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa – alongside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The delegation was led by H.E. Ms. Rulan Samara, Ambassador of Jordan, and underscored the importance of Kenya's participation in the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War, scheduled for 7 December 2026 in Amman, Jordan.

Kenya commended the six founding States for spearheading this timely initiative at a critical juncture, as respect for IHL and the protection of civilians face growing challenges. The meeting also acknowledged Kenya's active engagement in the Global IHL Initiative, particularly its co-chairmanship of the Prevention Good Practices Workstream alongside Australia, Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

Kenya welcomed the forthcoming Conference and expressed the hope that the Political Declaration would translate renewed political commitment into concrete and practical recommendations to strengthen States' and other actors' capacity to uphold and implement IHL. Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the Conference and supporting the effective implementation of its outcomes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign&Diaspora Affairs, Kenya.