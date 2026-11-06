US Mission, Chevron Extend STEAM Education Partnership In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The US Mission to Kazakhstan and Chevron have extended their "Makerspace Expands!" partnership for another three years, strengthening their long-standing commitment to shared economic prosperity and technological development, the US Mission said.

Since 2020, the initiative has provided free, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education to more than 54,000 young people across eight cities in Kazakhstan: Astana, Almaty, Aktobe, Oral, Oskemen, Pavlodar, Petropavl and Shymkent. The program offers training in cutting-edge fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D modeling and rocketry.

"These tremendously talented young people tell us that they gain creativity, teamwork, and confidence through these US programs. By renewing our partnership with Chevron for three more years, the United States is proud to build the next generation of talented Kazakh engineers and scholars," US Ambassador Julie Stufft said.

Chevron is an integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas production, fuel and lubricant manufacturing, petrochemicals and other energy businesses.

Chevron has been a major investor in Kazakhstan since the early 1990s. The company holds a 50% stake in Tengizchevroil (TCO), which develops the giant Tengiz and Korolevskoye oil fields in the Atyrau Region. Chevron also holds an 18% stake in the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) consortium and a 15% stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), where it is the largest private shareholder.