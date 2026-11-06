Beyond Pest Control Opens New Manhattan Office With 24/7 Emergency Service

Beyond Pest Control opens its new Manhattan office, offering 24/7 emergency service for bed bugs, rats and cockroaches across NYC.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Pest Control, a family of pest management professionals with 18 years of hands-on field experience, today announced the grand opening of its new Manhattan location at 420 E 61st St, Manhattan, NY 10065, United States. The new office joins the company's Astoria headquarters, giving Manhattan residents, property managers, and business owners faster access to expert pest control, day or night.The expansion answers growing demand across the five-borough area for a pest control provider that is honest about pricing, careful with treatments, and available when an infestation can't wait.“Manhattan has always been a big part of our business, and now we're right here in the neighborhood,” said Alexander Rogue, owner of Beyond Pest Control.“Whether it's a bed bug scare at 2 a.m. or a rodent problem at a restaurant before opening, our team is a phone call away. We built this company on trust, safety, integrity, and honesty, and those values go with us into every apartment, brownstone, office, and kitchen we serve.”Pest Emergencies Don't Wait. Neither Does Beyond Pest Control.Beyond Pest Control offers 24/7 emergency pest control in Manhattan, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In a city where one sighting can quickly become a building-wide problem, a fast response protects health, property, and peace of mind. Whether it's bed bugs in an apartment, rats in a restaurant, or cockroaches in a shared building, Manhattan residents and businesses can reach the team any time at 718-777-2345.Specialists in New York's Toughest PestsThe company focuses on the infestations that most disrupt life in New York City:* Bed Bug Treatment: Thorough inspection and treatment designed to eliminate bed bugs at the source, not just the symptoms. Bed bug services typically run around $1,800, with a full plan explained before work begins.* Rat and Rodent Control: Targeted solutions for apartments, restaurants, retail spaces, and multi-unit buildings.* Cockroach Extermination: Effective treatment for kitchens, bathrooms, and common areas, including recurring and hard-to-reach infestations.General pest control services start at $275 and range up to $450, depending on the property and the pest.Serving Homes and Businesses Across NYCRoughly 70% of Beyond Pest Control's work is residential, protecting apartments, co-ops, condos, and single-family homes. The other 30% is commercial, serving restaurants, offices, retail stores, and property management companies that need dependable, discreet service that keeps them compliant and their customers comfortable.With the new Manhattan office, Beyond Pest Control now serves:* Manhattan* Brooklyn* Queens* The BronxThe Beyond Pest Control DifferenceBeyond Pest Control is guided by four core values:* Trust: Clear communication and no surprises* Safety: Careful, responsible treatments for families, pets, and employees* Integrity: Doing the job right the first time* Honesty: Straight answers and upfront pricingThe company's slogan sums up its approach:“We don't cut corners... we spray them.”About Beyond Pest ControlFounded on September, 2008 by owner Alexander Rogue, Beyond Pest Control is a locally owned pest management company serving residential and commercial customers throughout New York City. With 18 years of field experience, 24/7 emergency availability, and specialists in bed bug, rat, and cockroach control, the company is committed to protecting New York properties with trust, safety, integrity, and honesty.Pest Control Company in Manhattan & Astoria:Contact UsManhattan Office:Beyond Pest Control420 E 61st StManhattan, NY 10065Phone: (212) 889-1075Astoria Office:Beyond Pest Control28-05 Astoria BlvdAstoria, NY 11102Phone: (718) 777-2345Call Beyond Pest Control 24/7 for fast bed bug, rat, and cockroach service in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. Learn more at

Alexander Rogue

Beyond Pest Control

+1 718-777-2345

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Beyond Pest Control Opens New Manhattan Office with 24/7 Emergency Service News Provided By Beyond Pest Control November 06, 2026, 09:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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