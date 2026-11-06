UP: Rs 8 Lakh Compensation For Lives Lost In Disaster, 30 Pc Higher Compensation For Crop Losses

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday has taken significant measures to offset the losses for farmers, arising out of crop damages due to natural calamity and has 'reworked' the compensation package across various segments including crop losses, damages to houses and livestock animals.

The state government has also increased the compensation for the lives lost due to disasters or natural calamities.

According to government officials, the state government has doubled the amount of compensation/financial assistance for deaths due to natural disasters.

The affected families will now receive financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh, instead of Rs 4 lakh.

The compensation amount for crop damages has also been increased by around 25–30 per cent, bringing much relief for the farmers.

The Relief Commissioner has sought reports on damages caused due to disasters, between April 1 and November 4, from the respective District Magistrates (DMs).

According to government estimates, more than 10 lakh farmers are set to benefit from increased relief amounts.

The financial assistance for the beneficiaries will be transferred directly into the bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

To ensure transparency in distribution, the list of beneficiaries and the eligibility criteria will have to be made public.

Among other significant decisions, the financial assistance for the death of livestock due to disasters has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

The assistance in case of small livestock deaths, including goats, sheep and others has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 while those for large livestock animals including horses and mules have been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,400.

The state government has also decided new standards for assistance regarding repair of houses, schools, roads, and hospitals.

An enhanced financial assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh for damaged house in plain areas, Rs 2.06 lakh for damaged house in hilly areas and Rs 93,000 for partially damaged house in plain areas has been fixed across the state.