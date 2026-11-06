Rajesh Kumar Takes Charge As New Arunachal Pradesh Police Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar on Friday took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, succeeding 1995-batch IPS officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, who has been transferred to Delhi, officials said.

A senior official said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 3 appointed 1995-batch IPS officer Rajesh Kumar as the new DGP of Arunachal Pradesh following the transfer of incumbent state police chief Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal to Delhi.

Rajesh Kumar, who was returning from central deputation, formally assumed charge as the state's new police chief on Friday. Soon after taking charge, Rajesh Kumar met state Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung, who welcomed the newly appointed DGP and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Taking to his official X account, Mama Natung wrote,“Extended a warm welcome to Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS (1995 batch), on assuming charge as the Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure.”

The Minister further said he had an insightful discussion with the new police chief on strengthening peace and security across the state, promoting community policing and intensifying the fight against the drug menace to safeguard the future of the state's youth.

Earlier in the day, the Arunachal Pradesh Police accorded a guard of honour to Rajesh Kumar at the state police headquarters to mark his assumption of charge as the new DGP.

In a post on its official X handle, the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) said,“The APP warmly welcomes Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS, on taking over as the DGP, Arunachal Pradesh. We look forward to his leadership and guidance as we continue our commitment to serving the people and ensuring peace, safety and security across the state. Wishing him a successful tenure!”

Later, the newly appointed DGP held a meeting with senior police officials to interact with the department's top officers following his assumption of charge.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police also on Thursday bid a heartfelt farewell to outgoing DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal following his transfer to Delhi. Jamwal, a 1995-batch IPS officer, had served as the DGP of Ladakh before joining the Arunachal Pradesh Police in January this year. His tenure as the state's police chief thus lasted less than a year before the latest transfer.

The appointment of Rajesh Kumar is expected to provide fresh leadership to the state police force as it continues its efforts to strengthen law and order, improve community policing and address challenges such as drug trafficking and other security-related issues across Arunachal Pradesh.