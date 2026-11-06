Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before Siwan Court In 2011 MCC Violation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-I in Siwan on Friday in connection with a 2011 case involving alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

During the brief proceedings, which lasted around five minutes, the court read out the charges against him and completed the formal process of framing charges.

Lalu Prasad's counsel, Kameshwar Tiwari, presented his arguments before the court.

The court had earlier directed Lalu Prasad to appear in person.

After he repeatedly failed to do so, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, and the court ordered the initiation of proceedings for the attachment of his property.

However, the attachment proceedings were subsequently stayed after his counsel submitted that his absence was due to health-related reasons.

Lalu Prasad appeared in person on Friday in compliance with the court's directive.

The case dates back to the 2011 Bihar Assembly elections.

On October 8, 2011, Lalu Prasad visited the Daraunda Assembly constituency to campaign for RJD candidate Parmeshwar Singh.

He allegedly addressed a public meeting and delivered speeches using loudspeakers without obtaining the required permission, despite prohibitory orders being in force.

The then Circle Officer, Shankar Mahto, subsequently lodged an FIR at Daraunda police station against Lalu Prasad and Parmeshwar Singh.

The case was registered as Case No. 146/11. The court later took cognisance of the matter against both accused.

Parmeshwar Singh has since died, while the proceedings against Lalu Prasad have continued.

Lalu Prasad arrived in Siwan on Thursday evening and was welcomed by RJD leaders and party workers at several places along the route. He stayed overnight at a hotel in Pachrukhi.

He was accompanied by several party leaders, including Legislative Council member Vinod Jaiswal and former MLA Bhola Yadav.

Among those who welcomed him were former Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, Raghunathpur MLA Osama Sahab, former MLA Harishankar Yadav, RJD leader Anwarul Haq, district spokesperson Umesh Kumar, and party leaders Arun Gupta, Harendra Singh Patel, Vikrant Singh, Lalan Yadav and Ravindra Rai.