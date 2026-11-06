'Best Organisation I've Worked With': Woman Praises Canva After Losing Job In Mass Layoffs (WATCH)

Losing a job is never easy, especially when it comes as an unexpected shock. But a woman recently laid off by Canva has surprised social media users by praising the company despite being among the employees affected by its massive workforce reduction. Calling it the best organisation she has ever worked with, she credited the company for its support, understanding and compassionate approach even during a difficult phase.

The woman, identified as Shraddha Khule, joined Canva in 2023 and had long considered it a dream workplace. Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, she spoke about how difficult it was to process the news of losing her job.

"Today I lost my job at Canva. I am still not able to process it. I joined Canva in 2023, and Canva was a company where I truly wanted to work. Getting a job there was like a dream come true for me. But when I received the email saying my role was impacted, I honestly did not know what to think," she said.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Shraddha | Dubai Mum + Travel (@shraddhakhule)

Despite the disappointment, Shraddha had nothing but appreciation for her former employer. She particularly highlighted how Canva supported her during maternity leave, even allowing her to extend it by several months after she approached her manager and coach.

She also recalled the company's flexibility when she temporarily relocated to Dubai.

"Canva has been hands down the best organisation I have worked with, not just during my time there but even while I was on maternity leave," she said.

She added that she would continue recommending the company to others despite losing her position.

"If you ever get a chance to work at Canva, please do so because you will never get a company like this. That was like the best time I had in my professional career," she said.

The layoffs are part of Canva's major restructuring, which will affect 1,271 employees, representing 22% of its workforce. The company has announced severance pay, healthcare coverage, career assistance and other benefits for departing employees.

Shraddha's response has sparked conversations online about empathy and how companies should treat employees during layoffs.