King Of Indian Sweets! How Mysore Pak Went From Royal Kitchen To Every Indian Home

Kids and adults all love sweets. Everyone has their own favourite dessert. But do you know which dessert holds the title of the king of sweets? The royal kitchens originally made this sweet only for kings. Today, it reaches every single home.

Every festival or small family function needs a sweet dish. Our markets sell hundreds of sweet varieties today. But one special dessert rules them all. Cooks originally prepared this sweet only for kings. This rich ghee dessert slowly reached common people over time. Today, every home enjoys it. What is this sweet? How did it become the king of sweets?

The king of sweets is Mysore Pak.

You might find it hard to believe, but Mysore Pak holds this grand title. This melt-in-the-mouth dessert uses a lot of ghee. A big story hides behind its creation. Women easily make this sweet at home today using gram flour, ghee, and sugar. But royal cooks once made it exclusively for kings.

The Mysore Pak story started in the late 19th century inside the Wadiyar royal court of Mysore. Mysore King Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV loved eating sweets. One day, he found no sweet dish during his meal. His chief cook Kakasura Madappa immediately did a quick experiment. He mixed gram flour, ghee, and sugar syrup to make a fast dessert. He served this to the king. The king loved the taste and asked for its name. Madappa felt nervous and quickly combined 'Mysore' (the city name) and 'Paka' (sugar syrup in Kannada) to call it 'Mysore Pak'. The king later encouraged him to sell this sweet outside the palace. Madappa then opened 'Guru Sweets' near the Devaraja Market in Mysore. His descendants still run that exact shop today!

Crunchy or Traditional Mysore Pak: This type feels slightly hard with small pores. It melts right after you put it in your mouth.

Soft or Ghee Mysore Pak: This modern variety uses a lot of ghee. It feels soft like butter and slips down your throat. People also call it Milk Mysore Pak these days.

How to make Mysore Pak at home?

Gram flour (Besan): 1 cup (sifted beforehand)

Ghee: 2 to 3 cups

Sugar: 2 cups

Water: 1 cup

Cardamom powder or baking soda: A pinch

Preparation method:

Roasting the gram flour: Heat half a cup of ghee in a pan. Add the sifted gram flour. Roast it on a low flame for 8 to 10 minutes until the raw smell goes away and a good aroma comes out. Keep it aside.

Making the syrup: Take another thick-bottomed pan. Melt sugar and water in it. Boil it until you get a single-string consistency.

Mixing and adding ghee: Lower the flame once the syrup is ready. Slowly add the roasted gram flour mixture while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Then, pour the remaining hot ghee little by little while stirring. Turn off the stove when the mixture thickens, leaves the pan edges, and shows small bubbles on top.

Cutting into pieces: Pour this mixture into a ghee-greased tray. Let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Cut it into square pieces with a knife while it is still warm. Your wonderful royal Mysore Pak is ready. You need to use a good amount of ghee to get the best taste.