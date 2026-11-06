CPI(M) And YSRCP Accuse Andhra Pradesh TDP-Led NDA Of Election Fraud

CPI(M) Slams TDP-Led NDA for Alleged Electoral Malpractices

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CPI (M) secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Friday strongly condemned the NDA front led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for alleged electoral malpractices in the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media, he said the CPI and CPI(M) have jointly given a call for a statewide protest on the 11th of this month against the alleged onslaught on democracy during the local body elections. He alleged that the ruling coalition committed serious violations, ignored statutory procedures, and fundamentally damaged the democratic process to prevent free and fair elections.

He stated that in both municipal elections - corporations/municipalities - and panchayat elections, opposition candidates were systematically prevented from filing nominations. Polling agents of opposition parties were blocked from sitting inside booths, and candidates were obstructed from visiting polling stations. He charged that police personnel acted directly on behalf of the TDP-led alliance by arresting and house-arresting opposition leaders, filing false cases, and misusing administrative machinery. Rao appealed to all democratic, secular parties, supporters and the general public to unite and actively participate in the protest on November 11.

YSRCP Joins Accusations Against Ruling Coalition

Earlier on Thursday, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of rigging the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections, alleging that Opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations and that the police had colluded with ruling-party workers.

Calling the electoral process a "selection" rather than an election, Jagan alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) had acted at the behest of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and that irregularities had taken place at every stage of the polling process. "Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the people, which is why he does not dare to face free and fair elections. He knows that if elections are conducted freely and fairly, he is certain to face a shocking defeat. The police system has completely deteriorated during these elections. It is shameful that the police have colluded with TDP goons. Everyone has formed mafia-like gangs and taken control of the entire electoral system," he said, addressing a press conference.

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