The United States And Egypt Sign First Strategic Objective Agreement

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Robert Silverman and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced the first-ever bilateral Strategic Objective Agreement for Advancing Mutual Prosperity. This agreement commits $125 million in U.S. funding to expand opportunities for American companies in Egypt and drive private-sector growth in both countries.. The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Minister Sherif Farouk, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Abdel Aziz Qonsowa.

“I am proud to stand here today with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Deputy Foreign Minister Samar El Ahdal as we finalize this agreement,” said Chargé d'Affaires Silverman during the ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This agreement will generate significant economic growth in Egypt and expand opportunities for American companies in key sectors in Egypt including agricultural development, food security, basic and higher education, health, Super Intelligence, water security and innovation, and workforce development.”

Dr. Samar Al-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Cooperation, said:““I am confident that under this agreement, our relations will continue to develop and prosper. I am looking forward to continuing our joint efforts in the times ahead, further strengthening the bonds of our partnership while advancing our shared efforts toward prosperity.”

It is the first Strategic Objective Agreement between the United States and Egypt and reflects a strong bilateral partnership built on mutual prosperity.

Under this agreement, the United States and Egypt will work together to leverage Egypt's strategic economic advantages-including its geographic position, large workforce, and growing markets-to expand Egyptian economic modernization, private-sector growth, and opportunities for American businesses. This agreement will promote Egyptian self-reliance and ensure that U.S. foreign assistance programs are implemented to maximize impact, efficiency, and accountability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Egypt.