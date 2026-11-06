Kenya: British International Investment (BII) Launches New Investment Strategy For Growth In Kenya

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, today launched its new 2026-31 strategy, reaffirming the UK's commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth, job creation and climate resilience through private sector investment across Africa.

The launch in Nairobi marks a significant milestone in the UK-Kenya economic partnership and builds on BII's strong track record across East Africa, where it committed approximately KSh 154.8 billion during its previous five-year strategy period.

Under its new strategy, BII aims to invest approximately KSh 864.3 billion of its own capital and mobilise up to KSh 683.7 billion in private capital across Africa. In Kenya, this will mean increasing investment in businesses and infrastructure while focusing on attracting additional institutional capital and creating the conditions needed for greater investment flows into the economy.

As part of this approach, BII will work closely with public and private sector partners to strengthen financial markets, develop investment systems and address barriers that prevent capital from reaching productive businesses and critical infrastructure.

BII will increase the proportion of its climate finance investments to at least 40%, to support countries to move to renewable power and strengthen electricity networks – powering 10 million households with clean energy. The new strategy aims to support jobs and economic opportunities for 10 million people across Africa, targeting at least 30% of its core investments to improving economic opportunities for women.

Speaking at the launch, British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh highlighted the importance of investment-led growth to the UK-Kenya partnership.

" The UK and Kenya are investing together for the long term, backing the businesses and entrepreneurs that create jobs and drive growth. Through British International Investment's new strategy, we will unlock more investment and help Kenyan businesses grow and succeed. That's what our partnership is about: turning investment into jobs and opportunities for people, and building a more prosperous future together where growth reaches everyone."

UK Minister for International Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill said: "Kenya is one of Africa's most dynamic economies, with huge potential to create jobs and drive growth. I am proud that British International Investment's new strategy is helping the UK to build a new kind of development partnership with Kenya and countries across the continent, focused on unlocking private investment, strengthening financial systems, and working with local partners to deliver on our shared goals."

Leslie Maasdorp, BII CEO, said: " Our new strategy is about doing more than investing BII's own capital. We want to use our capital, experience and partnerships to unlock investment from others and help build markets that can attract capital at greater scale. Kenya has a significant pool of domestic capital, and we are calling on local capital providers to partner with us to find practical ways to channel more of it into productive businesses and infrastructure."

BII-backed businesses in Kenya support over 57,000 direct jobs in more than 120 businesses and contribute significantly to government revenues, paying more than KSh 62 billion in taxes.

The UK remains committed to working alongside Kenya to unlock investment opportunities, support business growth and create quality jobs.

Through BII and the UK's broader economic partnership, both countries are working to ensure that investment delivers tangible results for Kenyan businesses and communities, helping drive long-term prosperity and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.--br- src="" alt="British High Commission Nairobi" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo