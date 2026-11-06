How CESI Is Helping Shape Africa's Next-Gen Power Grids

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Across Africa, power systems are undergoing a profound transformation. Rapid population growth, urbanisation, industrial development and ambitious electrification goals are increasing pressure on networks that must improve reliability, integrate growing volumes of renewable energy and strengthen regional interconnections.

For utilities, regulators and governments, this creates a dual challenge: planning future power systems while modernising the infrastructure required to operate them safely and efficiently.

Drawing on projects delivered across the continent CESI, a global engineering and consulting company specialising in power systems and energy transition, has supported utilities, transmission system operators and public institutions in addressing both long-term planning requirements and grid modernisation challenges. These experiences highlight how strategic planning and operational modernisation are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Planning for growth in a changing energy landscape

Many African countries are updating power sector strategies to reflect changing demand patterns, evolving technologies and new regional opportunities. National master plans in countries including Angola, Mozambique and Liberia are examining how generation, transmission and distribution systems can evolve over the coming decades while remaining technically feasible and financially sustainable.

A key trend is the growing emphasis on integrated planning. Rather than treating generation, transmission and distribution separately, stakeholders are increasingly assessing investments across the entire value chain to meet future demand efficiently and reliably. Demand forecasting methodologies are also evolving, considering industrial development, electric mobility and broader electrification trends.

Renewable energy integration is another central consideration. Africa possesses significant solar, wind and hydropower resources, but integrating these technologies requires careful assessment of transmission capacity, system flexibility, reserve requirements and grid stability. In this context, CESI has contributed to power sector master plans and network studies evaluating future development pathways while addressing reliability, economic and energy transition objectives.

Regional interconnections as strategic infrastructure

Regional integration continues to play an increasingly important role in Africa's electricity sector. Future Interconnection projects linking countries such as Ethiopia and Somalia, Uganda and Tanzania, and Uganda and South Sudan demonstrate how cross-border infrastructure can enhance energy security and optimise the use of available generation resources.

Delivering these projects requires more than engineering analysis. Technical, economic, regulatory and operational considerations must be aligned among participating countries. Through its involvement in several interconnection initiatives at different stages across Africa, CESI has supported stakeholders in assessing feasibility, network performance and operational requirements for cross-border electricity exchanges.

As regional power markets continue to develop, interconnected systems are expected to contribute further to reliability, operational flexibility and efficient resource utilisation.

Modernising grid operations for greater reliability

Alongside long-term planning, utilities are investing in modern operational technologies to improve management of increasingly complex power systems. Control centres, SCADA systems, energy management systems (EMS) and telecommunications networks are becoming essential components of modern grid operations.

In countries including Mozambique and Angola, projects are supporting the development of advanced control centres capable of monitoring generation facilities, transmission networks and interconnections through integrated operational platforms. These systems provide operators with real-time visibility and decision-support capabilities that strengthen system reliability and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, programmes in Tunisia and Nigeria illustrate how utilities are upgrading ageing SCADA and EMS infrastructures to meet evolving requirements. Modern solutions increasingly incorporate



cybersecurity,

wide-area monitoring capabilities and renewable energy management functions.

CESI's experience in control centres, SCADA/EMS systems and power system operations reflects the growing importance of digital technologies in enabling more resilient and responsive electricity networks.

Building resilience and technical capacity

Environmental and social considerations are becoming increasingly important across both planning and modernisation initiatives. Climate resilience now plays a central role in infrastructure development, particularly in countries exposed to extreme weather events or heavily dependent on hydropower resources. As a result, environmental and social assessments are increasingly integrated into project design and investment decision-making processes.

Capacity building is equally important. New technologies and analytical tools require utilities and public institutions to continually strengthen technical capabilities. Training and knowledge-transfer programmes have therefore become integral components of many planning, interconnection and grid modernisation projects, helping organisations develop the expertise needed to manage increasingly sophisticated power systems.

An integrated approach to Africa's power future

Several common themes are emerging across Africa's electricity sector. Utilities are adopting longer-term planning horizons, renewable energy is becoming a central driver of network development, regional interconnections are expanding opportunities for power exchange, and digitalisation is transforming power system operations.

Together, these trends point towards a broader evolution of African power systems. The challenge is no longer simply expanding infrastructure, but ensuring that future networks are planned, operated and modernised in a coordinated manner. Achieving this objective will require continued collaboration among utilities, governments, regulators, financiers and technical stakeholders.

Experience across the continent suggests that integrating sound planning with targeted grid modernisation can support the development of more reliable, resilient and adaptable power systems, helping meet Africa's long-term economic and social development goals.

CESI is a partner of ESI Africa, the power, energy, water, transport and utility multimedia platform that forms part of VUKA Group.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About CESI:

CESI is a global engineering and consulting company supporting the power sector's energy transition. Its expertise spans power system planning, grid modernisation and renewable energy integration. Through KEMA Labs, the Group provides independent testing, inspection and certification services for power equipment and systems.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is Africa's trusted power, energy, water and utility multimedia platform. Through news, technical developments and analysis in print and digital formats, it connects stakeholders with insights into the continent's energy landscape. ESI Africa forms part of VUKA Group.

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