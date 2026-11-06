UNRWA: 94% Of Gaza's Population Need Urgent Assistance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that around 94 percent of Gaza's population, equivalent to 1.98 million people, urgently need humanitarian assistance in the form of shelter and non-food items, amid worsening living conditions and continued shortages of basic services.

In a report published on its official website on Friday, the agency said that 58 percent of the population face critical or catastrophic shelter needs.

A winter needs assessment covering 113 displacement sites identified 18 emergency shelters as unsafe due to risks threatening the structural integrity of their buildings, the report said.

Four of the shelters face a very high risk of collapse, while six were classified as high-risk and another eight as medium-risk, highlighting the dangers facing displaced people in their temporary accommodation.

UNRWA also reported that 84 percent of Gaza's population experience frequent and irregular interruptions in access to safe and clean water, while 89 percent of households lack sufficient basic hygiene supplies.

//Petra// MF