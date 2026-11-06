PM: Jordan's Battle Against Terrorism, Kharijites Continues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Friday mourned Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah, who was killed in a "cowardly and treacherous terrorist attack" in Amman, extending his sincere condolences to the officer's family and wishing a speedy recovery to his colleague, Lieutenant Firas Al-Ananzeh.

In a post on social media, Hassan said, "May God have mercy on the martyr of the nation and duty, Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah, who fell in a cowardly and treacherous terrorist crime in the capital, Amman. Our condolences go to his family and loved ones, and we pray for a speedy recovery for his heroic colleague, Lieutenant Firas Al-Ananzeh." The prime minister stressed that Jordan's battle against terrorism and outlaws would continue, affirming that there would be absolutely no leniency in confronting the misguided, extremist ideology that threatens the country's security and social cohesion.

He vowed a firm crackdown on terrorist hideouts and outlaws, as well as anyone who cooperates with them.

Hassan concluded by praying for the protection of Jordan, its Hashemite leadership, its people, the Jordan Armed Forces and security agencies personnel who remain vigilant in safeguarding the country's security and stability.

//Petra// MF