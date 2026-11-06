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Drones Attack Afipsky Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Fire Breaks Out Media

Drones Attack Afipsky Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Fire Breaks Out Media


Date: 2026-11-06 04:37:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Telegram channel ASTRA reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The storage tank facility at the Afipsky Oil Refinery caught fire following the drone attack, with smoke also visible above the refinery's main premises.

The operational headquarters of Kuban confirmed that a fire broke out at an enterprise in Afipsky "due to falling drone debris," but did not specify the name of the facility.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery is one of the key oil-processing facilities in southern Russia. Following the completion of the first stage of its reconstruction in March 2025, its annual processing capacity reached 9.1 million tonnes of oil (approximately 3% of Russia's total refining capacity).

Read also: Defense Forces put 15 of Russia's 38 major oil refineries out of operation in late September – Intelligence

The refinery's main products include gasoline (including gasoline fractions and commercial-grade gasoline), diesel fuel (including Euro-5 diesel), and other light petroleum products, including kerosene fractions. These products are also used to supply the Russian military.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a local oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan caught fire following a massive drone attack. The facility supplies aviation fuel and diesel to the Russian military.

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