Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Five People Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Kyiv Region Over Past Day

Five People Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Kyiv Region Over Past Day


Date: 2026-11-06 04:37:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region police reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In the Bucha district, two private houses, two cars and warehouse buildings were damaged. A woman and a man were injured.

In the Boryspil district, fires broke out at a residential property and an outbuilding. Emergency services extinguished the fires. Three people were injured.

In the Obukhiv district, a dormitory at an educational institution was damaged.

All those injured received the necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian night attack damages energy infrastructure in Kyiv region, three injured

Kyiv Region Governor Tymur Tkachenko said earlier that Russian attacks had damaged energy infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts.

MENAFN06112026000193011044ID1111924894


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search