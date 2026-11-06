Five People Injured In Russian Drone Attacks In Kyiv Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv region police reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In the Bucha district, two private houses, two cars and warehouse buildings were damaged. A woman and a man were injured.

In the Boryspil district, fires broke out at a residential property and an outbuilding. Emergency services extinguished the fires. Three people were injured.

In the Obukhiv district, a dormitory at an educational institution was damaged.

All those injured received the necessary medical assistance.

Russian night attack damages energy infrastructure in Kyiv region, three injured

Kyiv Region Governor Tymur Tkachenko said earlier that Russian attacks had damaged energy infrastructure facilities in the Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts.