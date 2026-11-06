75 Photographs Submitted To“Stone Memory Of Karabakh” Competition

By Alimat Aliyeva

The photography competition entitled“Stone Memory of Karabakh” has concluded, organized by the Ministry of Culture's Scientific, Methodological and Professional Development Centre for Culture, in partnership with the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union.

According to the Centre, the competition concluded ahead of Victory Day and was held in connection with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan.

The initiative aimed to promote the country's rich historical and cultural heritage and raise public awareness of historical and cultural monuments destroyed by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh.

A total of 75 photographs were submitted to the competition. The entries were evaluated by a jury comprising Rufat Abas, founder and editor of Fotografika magazine; Dilavar Najafov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Gilavar Photo Club Public Union; and photographer Ilkin Yagubov.

The jury assessed the submissions according to the criteria established in the competition regulations, including relevance to the theme, creativity and originality, technical quality, composition, emotional impact and content.

Following a joint meeting of the organizing committee and jury, the winners were selected based on the evaluation results.

Orkhan Azimov won first place, Araz Talibov took second place, while Roman Ismayilov secured third place.

The winners will receive competition diplomas and cash prizes, while all other participants will be awarded certificates.