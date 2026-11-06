Azerbaijan Composers' Union Holds Concert Marking Sixth Anniversary Of Victory

By Alimat Aliyeva

A celebratory concert programme entitled“Our Glorious Victory” was held at the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Concert Hall of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union to mark the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory.

According to the Composers' Union, the event opened with a video presentation dedicated to the Victory.

Addressing the gathering, Chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and People's Artist Firangiz Alizadeh spoke about the historical significance of the victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War, the bravery of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the ways in which this historic event has been reflected in the creative works of cultural figures.

Member of Parliament Aydin Mirzazade also highlighted the historical importance of the Victory. He noted that the triumph achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War remains a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people and plays an important role in fostering patriotism among future generations.

He emphasized that events of this kind demonstrate profound respect for the memory of fallen soldiers and the courage of veterans. Mirzazade also underscored the importance of cultural figures conveying the spirit of Victory to society through music.

The concert, hosted by Sevda Huseynova, Chief Adviser to the Composers' Union, featured a diverse programme of vocal and instrumental performances.

Maisa Hasanquliyeva, the mother of fallen serviceman Shahriyar Hasanquliyev, delivered an emotional address, sharing memories of her son with the audience.

The choir of the Khirdalan City 11-Year Music School, under the direction of concertmaster Sevinc Ibrahimova, performed“A Call for Unity,” composed by Sevinc Ibrahimova to lyrics by Malahat Yusifgizi.

The audience also heard“The Homeland Is Dear” (known as the “Khudayar Tasnif”), composed by Alibaba Mammadov to lyrics by Aliagha Vahid and performed by veteran Murad Bayram (Yusifzade).

Another highlight of the event was the premiere screening of the music video for“Great Return,” a composition by Mammadaga Umudov for symphony orchestra.

The programme continued with Antonín Dvořák's“Songs My Mother Taught Me,” performed by veteran Ilgar Pashayev on violin, accompanied by Asmar Gafarli-Pashayeva on piano.

The song“Azerbaijan,” composed by Elchin Jafarov to lyrics by Jalal Gurbanov, was performed by veteran Izzat Mansimov.

Zahra Agalarova, the daughter of fallen serviceman Nahid Agalarov, moved the audience with a special performance dedicated to her father.

Veteran Mabud Ahmadov performed“O Homeland,” composed by Elza Ibrahimova to lyrics by Aslan Abdullayev.

The concert concluded on an uplifting note with a performance of the“Victory March,” written and composed by Firangiz Alizadeh and performed by the choir of the Khirdalan City 11-Year Music School under the direction of concertmaster Sevinc Ibrahimova.