Trump's Arch Is Blocked Shortly After Approval

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The United States National Capital Planning Commission granted the Trump administration approval for the construction of a triumphal arch in Washington, DC.

The project faced opposition from members of the public, who argued their case before the commission ahead of the final decision. However, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a temporary restraining order shortly after the approval, blocking the construction for 14 days while she decides on a lawsuit against the monument.

Trump unveiled a model of the arch in October 2025, stating that it will be 250 feet (76.2 meters) tall and house a military complex. It is set to be constructed near the Arlington Memorial Bridge, with Trump insisting it should be built before the end of his term in office.

United States President Donald Trump said in September that he agreed to turn the planned triumphal arch near Arlington Memorial Bridge into a military complex.

"At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch... into a top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas, and additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added: "There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World."

The planned 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery recently cleared an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aviation-safety review, with construction preparations already underway. Trump previously unveiled models for the arch, which is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US.