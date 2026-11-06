Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Tax Revenues Rise 13.1% To Nearly $7 Billion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 13.1% year on year to AZN 11.78 billion ($6.93 billion) in January–October 2026, according to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The figure represents an increase of AZN 1.36 billion ($802.7 million) compared with the corresponding period of 2025 and exceeds the budget forecast by AZN 297.4 million ($174.9 million).

Overall, tax revenues collected for the state budget through the State Tax Service reached AZN 16.07 billion ($9.45 billion) during the first ten months of 2026.

This was AZN 1.27 billion ($749.5 million) above the forecast, while year-on-year collections increased by AZN 1.69 billion ($992.2 million), or 11.7%.

The figures indicate that non-oil and gas activities accounted for approximately 73.3% of total tax revenues collected through the State Tax Service during the reporting period.

Tax revenues from the oil and gas sector, calculated as the difference between total collections and non-oil revenues, amounted to approximately AZN 4.29 billion ($2.52 billion).

Social insurance contributions also exceed forecasts

Alongside the increase in tax revenues, Azerbaijan recorded higher-than-expected receipts from mandatory social insurance contributions.

Between January and October 2026, mandatory state social insurance contributions totalled AZN 5.67 billion ($3.34 billion), exceeding the forecast by AZN 297.1 million ($174.8 million).

Of this amount, more than AZN 3.84 billion ($2.26 billion) was collected from non-budgetary organisations.

Meanwhile, unemployment insurance contributions reached approximately AZN 201.5 million ($118.5 million), surpassing the forecast by AZN 8.3 million ($4.9 million).

Non-budgetary organisations accounted for AZN 156.5 million ($92.1 million) of unemployment insurance receipts.

Mandatory health insurance contributions also exceeded projections, reaching more than AZN 849.3 million ($499.6 million) during the reporting period.

This represented an additional AZN 20.4 million ($12 million) above the forecast, while receipts from non-budgetary organisations amounted to approximately AZN 570.9 million ($335.8 million).