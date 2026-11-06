President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Opening Of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Facility In Jabrayil District

On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a non-alcoholic beverage production facility operated by Sunbeverage LLC in the Jabrayil district.

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