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President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Opening Of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Facility In Jabrayil District

President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Opening Of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Facility In Jabrayil District


Date: 2026-11-06 04:36:58

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a non-alcoholic beverage production facility operated by Sunbeverage LLC in the Jabrayil district.

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AzerNews

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