Uzbekistan Offers To Host UN Counterterrorism Office For Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 6, Uzbekistan proposed establishing a regional office of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in the country to support Central Asian states in combating terrorist content, detecting terrorist financing, and using artificial intelligence in counterterrorism efforts, the presidential press service said.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the proposal at a meeting of Central Asian leaders on AI security under the Aqaba Process, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Jordan's King Abdullah II, senior representatives from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and other international guests.

The participants discussed international and regional security, efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and emerging threats linked to the development of digital technologies. They also focused on strengthening practical cooperation, sharing experience and improving measures to prevent radicalization, particularly among young people.

In his remarks, Mirziyoyev stressed the growing importance of the Aqaba Process amid rising threats to international security and stability. He noted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities but also creates new security challenges.

He also highlighted the importance of quality education and creating conditions for the full development of human potential as essential to addressing these challenges.

To bring humanistic traditions of education and knowledge together with advances in modern science, Mirziyoyev proposed an initiative titled "Digital Development for the Benefit of Humanity." The initiative aims to use artificial intelligence to expand access to knowledge, strengthen mutual trust and create new opportunities for personal development.

He also expressed support for the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

As part of broader international efforts, Uzbekistan proposed hosting a regional UNOCT office. The office would provide practical assistance to Central Asian countries in establishing and operating channels for reporting terrorist content, identifying terrorist financing, training specialists, and applying AI technologies in counterterrorism efforts.

Mirziyoyev also proposed launching an international program titled "Enlightenment Against Ignorance in the Digital Age" at the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

The program would focus on developing multilingual educational resources, preparing religious leaders to engage in the digital information environment, and supporting young researchers who promote the humanistic values of Islam.

Concluding his remarks, Mirziyoyev said the future of artificial intelligence would depend not only on technological progress but also on how the technology is used. He emphasized the need to make emerging technologies tools for promoting peace, security, and human development rather than sources of new threats.