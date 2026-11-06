Tajikistan Advances Construction Of 200-MVA Zapadnaya Substation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, together with Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe's City Administration Mehriddin Tohirzoda and Mirzo Mahmudzoda, Director General of Shabakahoi Intiqoli Barq OJSC, visited the construction site of the 220/110/10-kV Zapadnaya (Western) substation on November 4, 2026, to review the progress of work, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reported.

During the visit, the officials were briefed on the construction progress, project stages, deliveries of modern electrical equipment, and the scheduled completion date.

The substation is being built to improve the reliability and stability of Dushanbe's power supply, reduce the load on existing power grids and support the further development of the capital's energy infrastructure.

The new facility will be equipped with two autotransformers, each with a capacity of 200 MVA. Shabakahoi Intiqoli Barq OJSC is the project client, while Tajikgidroelektromontazh OJSC is the contractor.

Construction is progressing according to schedule. The site has been fully prepared, and temporary administrative and production buildings have been erected.

The project also includes the construction of a double-circuit 220-kV transmission line connecting the Regar-500 and Zapadnaya substations. In addition, six 110-kV cable lines will be built from Zapadnaya toward the Sanoati, Bogi Iram and Zavodi substations to improve power supply and reduce the load on the 220/110/10-kV Nav and Daryokanor substations.

During the visit, Daler Juma instructed the officials responsible for the project to ensure high construction quality, strictly comply with technical standards and safety requirements, use modern equipment, and complete the work on time.

Particular attention was also paid to coordinating the efforts of the project client, contractor and local authorities to promptly resolve emerging issues and keep the project on schedule.

The Zapadnaya substation is scheduled to be completed in April 2028.

Once commissioned, the facility will expand the technical capabilities of Dushanbe's power grid, ease the load on existing substations, improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, and meet the growing electricity demand of residents, businesses and social facilities in the capital.