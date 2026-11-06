Tradesavings Expands Trading-Cost Comparison Platform With Fee Calculators For 22 Crypto Exchanges And Guides For Five Forex Brokers

TradeSavings Ltd. has announced the expansion of its trading-cost comparison platform, TradeSavings.io, introducing fee calculators covering 22 cryptocurrency exchanges and educational guides for five forex and CFD brokers. The expanded platform is designed to help traders understand trading expenses, compare fee structures and estimate potential savings before opening an account.

Trading fees can significantly affect overall trading costs, particularly for users who frequently trade cryptocurrency spot markets and futures contracts. Differences in maker and taker fees, trading volumes, account levels, and available referral discounts can influence how much traders pay over time.

TradeSavings addresses this challenge by providing interactive calculators that allow users to estimate their trading expenses based on individual trading activity. Users can enter trade amounts and frequency, select spot or futures markets, and compare maker and taker fees to calculate estimated costs per trade, month, and year.

Expanded Cryptocurrency Exchange Coverage

The platform features fee comparison resources for major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin, WEEX and Gate.io. Its coverage also includes Hyperliquid, a decentralized perpetual futures exchange.

Each exchange page provides information about its published fee structure, registration process, and available referral discounts. Users can compare estimated trading expenses with and without applicable discounts to better understand potential differences in trading costs.

New Forex and CFD Broker Guides

Alongside its cryptocurrency exchange resources, TradeSavings has expanded its coverage to include five forex and CFD brokers: XM, RoboForex, IC Markets, HFM and Exness.

The broker guides explain available partner codes, bonus programs, rebate opportunities, and associated conditions. This information is intended to help traders review broker-related costs and promotional terms before registering.

Focus on Transparent Trading Cost Comparisons

TradeSavings aims to make trading expenses easier to understand by presenting fee information through practical calculations rather than requiring users to manually compare multiple exchange schedules.

The platform also maintains a verification process for referral and partner codes. Listed codes are checked monthly, and individual pages display the month of their latest verification.

Fee calculations are based on each exchange's published base-tier fee schedule. Actual trading rates may vary depending on account VIP levels, geographic location, trading activity, and changes to exchange policies.

A spokesperson for TradeSavings said the platform was developed to help traders make more informed decisions about trading expenses. "Most traders compare coins, charts and leverage, but very few compare what they pay to trade. Our goal is simple: show the fee numbers clearly, so traders can make that decision with real figures instead of guesswork." WEEX fee calculator

Access to Trading Fee Calculators

Traders can explore the expanded comparison resources and interactive calculators through the company's website. The platform's latest WEEX resource provides additional information about exchange fees and referral discounts.

For more information, users can visit TradeSavings.io

About TradeSavings

TradeSavings.io is an independent trading-cost comparison platform offering fee calculators and informational guides for cryptocurrency exchanges and forex brokers. The platform helps traders understand trading fees, compare available discounts and evaluate the costs associated with different trading platforms.

Disclosure and Risk Warning

TradeSavings.io may earn commissions when users register through referral links or promotional codes featured on its website, at no additional cost to users. Cryptocurrency, futures, and CFD trading involve substantial financial risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Leveraged trading can result in significant losses. Information published on the platform is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.





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TradeSavings Expands Trading-Cost Comparison Platform with Fee Calculators for 22 Crypto Exchanges and Guides for Five Forex Brokers