Dual-Side E-Ink Bag Charm Launches As Vidabay Officially Unveils The Duo For The Holiday Season

VidaBay Duo: a dual-side E-Ink bag charm

VidaBay Duo: Dual Screens, One Story

VidaBay Duo: Two Sides - Updated Anytime

Passive E-Ink · NFC transfer · No charging required

- Nathan CheeSHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VidaBay today officially unveiled the VidaBay Duo, its first dual-side E-Ink bag charm, timed to the winter holiday gifting season. The Duo uses VidaBay's battery-free, NFC-transfer E-Ink technology, allowing images to be transferred to each of its two display faces without charging. The company says the design is intended for an item worn every day that requires no maintenance.The launch is positioned for the holiday gift market, a period when demand for personal, ready-to-give items typically rises. As a compact, photo-based keepsake that needs no charging, the Duo is presented as a low-maintenance option for seasonal gifting.The launch follows the recognition earned by VidaBay's earlier product, the Snap E-Ink fridge magnet. That device has been endorsed by E Ink Corporation, the global leader in e-paper displays; featured in The Verge's 2026 Mother's Day gift guide; included in The Verge's October roundup of top picks under $50 ahead of Prime Day; named the "world's most charming E-Ink fridge magnet" by TechRadar; given a 9/10 rating by Numerik Media of France; and championed by Ana Rucner, a Croatian cellist.VidaBay says the Duo is the first bag charm with E-Ink displays on both sides. Compared with the Polaroid-style Snap, the Duo adopts a more rounded silhouette and is housed in translucent blue and purple acrylic.Why the brand chose passive E-Ink.Nathan Chee, CEO of VidaBay, said the Duo is built with E Ink Corporation display panels, the same proven panels used in the earlier Snap product.“Staying with a panel the team already knew performed well keeps the price of the product reasonable,” Chee said.“This panel provides high-quality tonal detail and looks like paper, so images of people, pets and architecture appear with natural depth. The images are of high quality, making them suitable for use as personal keepsakes.” He added that VidaBay consistently aims to make its products battery-free, so there is no need to charge them, and images can be transferred and updated whenever users choose.Two sides, One story.Through the VidaBay app, users upload images to either side of the Duo. The dual-face design supports two independent images at once – a couple's photo on one side and a favorite place on the other, or a photo of children on one side and parents on the other. The brand says the charm does not prescribe how emotions should be shown; what each side carries is decided by the user.NFC interaction: a tap reveals more.Beyond images, the Duo includes a built-in NFC tag. Tapping the charm with a phone instantly surfaces the linked content – a song, a video, a website or a digital business card. One example is a still portrait on the display: tapping it with a phone can open a video clip of the same person, turning a single image into a link to the moment behind it. Whether it is a soundtrack tied to a shared memory, a short clip from a special day, or a way to pass along contact details, the NFC tag adds a layer of connection to each interaction.Passive E-Ink: readable, battery-free.The Duo uses a passive E-Ink display that draws power from the phone's NFC field rather than an onboard battery. The display offers a paper-like, eye-friendly viewing experience and is designed to work over the long term without charging. The 2.67-inch, high-PPI E-Ink panel delivers detailed imagery within a compact surface.Key features:· Dual-side E-Ink bag charm· Rounded design in translucent blue and purple acrylic· Upload images from a phone to either side· Passive color E-Ink with NFC transfer – no battery, tap to refresh· 2.67-inch, high-PPI E-Ink display· Two customisable sides: one story echoed on both sides, or two independent stories· Built-in NFC tag: tap to reveal videos, music, business cards, websites and apps· No charging required, no daily charging routineAvailability.The VidaBay Duo is available on the official VidaBay site. The single pack is priced at $65.99, with a promotional price of $54.99 during the Black Friday promotion, which coincides with the holiday shopping period. Purchase at /shop/.About VidaBay.VidaBay is a creative smart-display brand focused on bringing meaningful technology into everyday life. Its E-Ink products, including the new VidaBay Duo dual-side bag charm, are battery-free, low-maintenance and personal.

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VidaBay Duo: Bring Your Wonderful Life Moments to this Bag Charm

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Dual-Side E-Ink Bag Charm Launches as VidaBay Officially Unveils the Duo for the Holiday Season News Provided By Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd. November 06, 2026, 09:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry



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